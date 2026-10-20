Pleiades Interactive: HR Has Lost Control: Employee Disposal Program Is Available Now

Turn pointless meetings, nightmare coworkers, and corporate clichés against your friends in a fast, brutal party game for 2-5 players

MELBOURNE, Australia, Oct. 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pleiades Interactive announced that Employee Disposal Program, the party game HR definitely did not approve, is available through the Pleiades Interactive online store and hobby stores worldwide for $44.99 / £34.99.

Following a successful Kickstarter campaign that attracted more than 3,500 employees-in-training and raised over $200,000, Employee Disposal Program turns the shared misery of working life into a fast-paced tabletop battle. Pointless meetings. Passive-aggressive coworkers. Corporate bootlickers. Karen from HR. The colleague who refuses to end the video call. They're all here.

Watch the Employee Disposal Program trailer here:

YouTube | Download

Designed for 2-5 players, Employee Disposal Program takes less than five minutes to learn, with games typically lasting 5-30 minutes. Every employee begins with five cards and two precious Sanity Cards. Draw a card, take an action, and try to destroy your coworkers' Sanity before they destroy yours.

Lose both Sanity Cards and congratulations: you're fired. No severance provided.

With more than 130 illustrated cards, players can attack colleagues with recognizable workplace horrors, protect themselves with questionable corporate defenses, redirect the blame, or use abilities to send the entire office into chaos.

One moment, a Credit Vampire may be making somebody else's job miserable. The next, a Corporate Bootlicker could save an employee from disaster. Other cards turn familiar workplace stereotypes and frustrations into increasingly absurd ways to make sure everyone else has a worse day than you.

Every card is illustrated by artist Zayane , bringing exaggerated coworkers, corporate jargon, and everyday work frustrations to life. Because apparently suffering through them once at work wasn't enough.



Management Has Approved Additional Workplace Misery

The Deluxe Edition includes the Work From Home and Retail & Hospitality Workers expansions, each adding 30 new cards inspired by their own special brands of professional suffering, from endless video calls to impossible customers. It also includes all three bonus mini-packs unlocked during the Kickstarter campaign.

Those optional packs introduce even more ways to make the workplace unstable. Corporate Politics cards can impose new rules across the entire game, while secret Job Role cards give each employee a unique one-time power to deploy when they need it most.

And getting fired doesn't necessarily mean your work here is done.

With the Redundant Employee Pack, the first player eliminated can return as a vengeful former employee, drawing from a separate deck to continue causing pain and misery for everyone fortunate enough to still have a job.

Employee Disposal Program Key Features

Survive the Corporate Ladder: Every employee has two Sanity Cards. Destroy your coworkers' Sanity before they destroy yours, or prepare for immediate termination.

Weaponize the Workplace: Attack colleagues with corporate nightmares, block incoming attacks with ridiculous defenses, redirect the blame, and use abilities to derail the entire workday.

Get Onboarded in Under Five Minutes: Simple rules get new employees playing quickly, with matches typically lasting 5-30 minutes.

130+ Illustrated Cards: Workplace stereotypes, pointless corporate behavior, and professional misery are brought to life by artist Zayane.

Stir Up Office Politics: Optional Corporate Politics cards can introduce new rules that affect everyone at the table.

Everyone Has an Agenda: Secret Job Roles give employees special one-time powers to deploy when office politics get particularly ugly.

Getting Fired Isn't the End: The Redundant Employee Pack lets the first eliminated player come back and continue tormenting their former colleagues.

Two More Departments to Suffer Through: The Deluxe Edition includes both the Work From Home and Retail & Hospitality Workers expansions.

Perfect for Team Building*: Bring it to the next office party and discover exactly how much your coworkers have been holding against you. *HR approval not guaranteed.





"After years of watching corporate life unfold around us, we decided the healthiest response was obviously to turn it into a game," said Raj Singh, Director at Pleiades Interactive. "Employee Disposal Program takes the frustrations almost everyone recognizes from work and lets players weaponize them against their friends. It's fast, chaotic, ridiculous, and hopefully more enjoyable than another meeting that should have been an email."

Employee Disposal Program is available now for $44.99 / £34.99 through the Pleiades Interactive online store and hobby stores worldwide.

Assets for Employee Disposal Program are available here: https://uberstrategist.link/Employee-Disposal-Program-Press-Kit

About Employee Disposal Program

Employee Disposal Program is a fast, brutal party game for anyone who has ever suffered through office politics, pointless meetings, or nightmarish coworkers. Players weaponize workplace frustrations against their friends, defend themselves with ridiculous corporate solutions, and stir up office politics while trying to protect their Sanity and avoid getting fired. Think of it as group therapy for people with jobs, except destroying your coworkers' careers is encouraged.

About Pleiades Interactive

Pleiades Interactive creates visually distinctive, irreverent games for adult audiences, turning the shared miseries of modern life into experiences people can laugh about together. Rather than sanding down adult themes, profanity, or aggressive humor to appeal to everyone, the studio creates games that know exactly who they are for.

Follow Pleiades Interactive on Facebook , Instagram , or visit pleiadesinteractive.com .

PRESS CONTACT

Erich Schuler and Daniel Hollis

UberStrategist Inc.

pr@uberstrategist.com

1-646-844-8388

A video accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/a90dd654-4d93-4924-88a2-6ba5e1af75d8

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/7295ee7b-e687-4b71-8bec-735b7bff1923