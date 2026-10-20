With ORGATEC 2026 approaching, ergonomic seating specialist Sihoo will present its next-generation workplace solutions at Hall 8.1, Booths A-060 B-061. In line with the exhibition theme, "From rooms to relationships: designing spaces in an ever-changing world," Sihoo will demonstrate how adaptive ergonomic design supports changing postures and evolving needs in modern workplaces.

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Sihoo at ORGATEC 2026 in Cologne

A Scenario-Driven Experience Space

Featuring an open-concept layout, Sihoo's booth combines an orange-and-white colour scheme with layered overhead structures, translucent partitions, and integrated lighting. Workstations equipped with height-adjustable desks and monitors, alongside collaborative seating areas, will recreate familiar office settings and demonstrate how ergonomic chairs fit into modern workplaces. Digital screens and branded displays will introduce Sihoo's product portfolio, ergonomic design philosophy, and technological innovations.

From Ergonomic Engineering to Adaptive Support

At the heart of the exhibit, visitors can experience how two office chairs adapt to changing postures, offering intuitive comfort with fewer manual adjustments:

Sihoo H300 Pro: Leaning forward during intensive typing or focused work can leave the lower back unsupported by conventional backrests, compromising lumbar comfort. The H300 Pro pairs four-way adjustable lumbar support with the DynaCore adaptive system to maintain support during posture changes. Attendees can experience smooth transitions between forward-leaning work, upright sitting, and reclining, supported by 7D coordinated armrests.

Leaning forward during intensive typing or focused work can leave the lower back unsupported by conventional backrests, compromising lumbar comfort. The H300 Pro pairs four-way adjustable lumbar support with the DynaCore adaptive system to maintain support during posture changes. Attendees can experience smooth transitions between forward-leaning work, upright sitting, and reclining, supported by 7D coordinated armrests. Sihoo Doro C300 Pro V2: Conventional office chairs often require separate adjustments to maintain support as users change positions. The Doro C300 Pro V2 features DynaCore four-zone coordination and SyncroFlex Back-Glide technology for synchronised full-body support. Visitors can test the Domino 2.0 system for adaptive sacral-lumbar support during reclining, alongside 8D bionic armrests designed for typing, handheld-device use, and relaxation.

Ergonomic Innovation and Global Reach

As modern workplaces evolve, ORGATEC 2026's human-centred focus aligns with Sihoo's commitment to ergonomic innovation.

Since 2011, Sihoo has expanded across 122+ countries and regions, reaching over 10 million households worldwide. Sihoo develops adaptive seating solutions with attention to durability and reliability, validating them in its in-house laboratories against international standards such as ANSI/BIFMA.

Visit Sihoo at ORGATEC 2026

Sihoo invites global distributors, procurement managers, and interior designers to experience its next-generation ergonomic solutions firsthand and discuss evolving workplace needs.

Venue: Koelnmesse, Cologne, Germany

Koelnmesse, Cologne, Germany Booth: Hall 8.1, Booths A-060 B-061

Hall 8.1, Booths A-060 B-061 Dates: October 27-30, 2026

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Contacts:

Media Contact

Shenzhen Sihoo Intelligent Home Co., Ltd

Email: marketing@sihoo.com

Website: https://de.sihoo.com/