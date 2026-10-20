In the presence of H.E. Tô Lâm, General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam and President of Vietnam, and His Majesty King Frederik X of Denmark, FPT Corporation, Vietnam's leading technology corporation operating in 31 countries and territories, and the Niels Bohr Institute (NBI), University of Copenhagen, one of the world's leading quantum research institutions, exchanged a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to strengthen collaboration in quantum science and technology.

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General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee and President To Lam, Danish King Frederik X and delegates at the Vietnam-Denmark Business Forum in Copenhagen on October 20. (Photo: VNA)

The partnership aims to strengthen scientific cooperation between Vietnam and Denmark by connecting Vietnamese researchers with one of the world's foremost centers for quantum research. It also supports Vietnam's long-term ambition to develop a highly skilled quantum workforce, expand international research collaboration, and accelerate the application of quantum technologies.

Under the MoU, the two organizations will explore opportunities to undertake joint research projects; facilitate exchanges of PhD candidates, researchers, faculty members, and technical experts; and organize scientific workshops, knowledge-sharing activities, and other collaborative initiatives in quantum science and technology.

Founded in 1921 by Nobel Prize-winning physicist Niels Bohr, the Institute has played a foundational role in shaping modern quantum physics. Over the past century, it has been home to many pioneering scientists, several of whom later received Nobel Prizes. Today, the Institute remains at the forefront of quantum research and innovation. One of its flagship initiatives is Denmark's national quantum computing program, supported by a DKK 1.5 billion grant from the Novo Nordisk Foundation, with the ambition of developing a universal fault-tolerant quantum computer by 2034. The Institute has also been recognized by the European Physical Society as a historic site of international significance in the development of physics.

Mr. Ph?m Minh Tu?n, Executive Vice President of FPT Corporation and Chief Executive Officer of FPT Software, said:

"With strong technology talent and growing capabilities in AI and advanced computing, Vietnam is well positioned to build expertise in quantum computing, ready to play an active role in developing the global quantum ecosystem and shaping the next frontier of innovation and economic growth. Our collaboration with the Niels Bohr Institute marks an important step in advancing these capabilities, connecting local talent with world-class scientific expertise. Through joint research, talent development, and knowledge exchange, we aim to cultivate the next generation of researchers, strengthen Vietnam's quantum capabilities, and open new opportunities to advance strategic technologies together."

Professor Joachim Mathiesen,Director of the Niels Bohr Institute, University of Copenhagen, said:

"This MoU marks an exciting beginning for our collaboration with FPT. We look forward to bringing our researchers together, developing talent, and exploring how we can contribute to the growth of Vietnam's quantum ecosystem."

The MoU exchange formed part of a broader program during the State visit aimed at promoting investment, innovation, and technology cooperation between Vietnam and Denmark. The visit also featured a CEO Roundtable and the Vietnam-Denmark Business Forum, bringing together government leaders, business executives, and research institutions from both countries.

FPT has established partnerships with several leading Danish companies, including DSV, ISS, Novo Nordisk, and Carlsberg, supporting digital transformation and smart manufacturing initiatives. Since opening its Denmark office in Kongens Lyngby in 2022, FPT has continued expanding its presence in the Nordic region while strengthening collaboration with businesses, universities, and research organizations.

As quantum technology increasingly becomes a strategic field worldwide, the collaboration between FPT and the Niels Bohr Institute marks another important step toward building a globally connected innovation ecosystem. By combining Denmark's world-class scientific expertise with Vietnam's growing technological capabilities and talent pool, the partnership is expected to accelerate joint research, cultivate the next generation of quantum scientists and engineers, and contribute to the development of strategic technologies that deliver long-term value for both Vietnam and Denmark.

About FPT Corporation

FPT Corporation (FPT) is a globally leading Vietnam-headquartered technology and IT services provider, with operations spanning more than 30 countries and territories. Over more than three decades, FPT has consistently delivered impactful solutions to millions of individuals and tens of thousands of organizations worldwide. With a strong focus on mastering strategic technologies, FPT continues to drive innovation across industries. As an AI-first company, FPT is committed to elevating Vietnam's position on the global tech map and delivering world-class AI-enabled solutions for global enterprises. FPT reported a total revenue of USD 2.66 billion (FY2025) and a workforce of over 44,000 employees across its core businesses. For more information, please visit https://fpt.com.vn/en.

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