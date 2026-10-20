WorkMax Releases New Blog on Consolidating Field Data for Construction Contractors

PAYSON, UT / ACCESS Newswire / October 20, 2026 / WorkMax, a leading construction time tracking app and part of Foundation Software's product portfolio, released a new educational resource titled "Why Consolidating Field Data Changes Everything for Contractors." The piece examines how centralizing data in one system eliminates delays caused by disconnected jobsites.

For contractors managing multiple projects, bottlenecks start with a familiar pattern: paper timecards, spreadsheets and scattered reports that must be pulled together and manually reconciled before anyone can act on them.

That slowdown is where delays come from - payroll gets held up, compliance reporting takes longer than it should and labor overruns are difficult to detect.

A single, shared system changes that. When hours, equipment use and forms are captured as work happens, the office and the field work from the same information, and contractors can act on it the same day instead of waiting on paperwork.

The resource goes further, explaining how centralizing field data helps contractors:

Run payroll on time without hours of timecard reconciliation

Pull certified payroll reports from the same data that drives timecards, so there's no second set of records to resolve

Catch labor overruns early by comparing estimated and actual hours as the work progresses

For contractors looking to get more out of their field data, this piece serves as a useful starting point. It's available now. Click here to learn more.

WorkMax

WorkMax, a Foundation Software company, is a leading provider of workforce management solutions. Contractors capitalize on WorkMax's modern technology to connect their field and office with modules like TIME, ASSETS, FORMS and INSIGHT. For more information, visit www.workmax.com.

Media Contacts

Tracie Kuczkowski | VP of Marketing

tak@foundationsoft.com

(800) 246-0800 x 7933

Samantha Ann Illius | Marketing Relations Coordinator and Influence Specialist

SIllius@foundationsoft.com

(800) 811 5926 x 4823

SOURCE: WorkMax

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/computers-technology-and-internet/workmaxr-releases-new-blog-on-consolidating-field-data-for-constr-1236955