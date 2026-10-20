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ACCESS Newswire
20.10.2026 20:26 Uhr
140 Leser
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McCormick Systems Showcases New Estimating Initiatives at NECA 2026

CHANDLER, AZ / ACCESS Newswire / October 20, 2026 / McCormick Systems, a trusted provider of electrical estimating software and part of the Foundation Software business portfolio, wrapped up another year exhibiting at the NECA 2026 Las Vegas Convention and Trade Show, held Oct. 4th-7th.

At this year's show, McCormick highlighted a few new developments.

First, the company announced a strategic partnership with Remarcable. The partnership brings live average material pricing directly into McCormick estimates. Second, the team showcased a new feature called Instant Temporary Parts. This feature lets McCormick Pro users create job-specific parts and assemblies in just a few clicks. And finally, there was a preview of McCormick's impending AI initiatives.

"We've been coming to NECA for years, and it's still one of my favorite weeks of the season," said McCormick President Paul Wheaton. "We get to talk with estimators from all over the industry. Some have used McCormick for decades. Some are seeing it for the first time. Either way, they tell us what they need, and that shapes what we build next. Live average pricing and faster takeoffs both came from those conversations."

Overall, hundreds of electrical estimators stopped by the booth to talk to Wheaton and the team.

Beyond estimating, attendees also had the chance to see other Foundation Software solutions built to support the rest of an electrical estimator's business:

  • FOUNDATION: Construction job cost accounting software
  • Payroll4Construction: Construction payroll service
  • WorkMax: Mobile time tracking app

Live average pricing through Remarcable and Instant Temporary Parts are both available now. To learn more about McCormick, visit mccormicksys.com.

About McCormick Systems, Inc.
McCormick is an all-in-one estimating and digital takeoff solution for the electrical, plumbing and mechanical trades. McCormick features Design Estimating Pro - a digital takeoff tool where users can design-build in one program - built-in change order tracking and unlimited change order management. For information, call (800) 444-4890 or email msi@mccormicksys.com.

Foundation Software, LLC
Foundation Software delivers job cost accounting, expense & pay management, estimating and takeoff, project management, safety management, HR management, mobile field apps and payroll services to help contractors run the business side of construction. For information, call (800) 246-0800, visit www.foundationsoft.com or email info@foundationsoft.com.

Media Contacts

Tracie Kuczkowski | VP of Marketing
tak@foundationsoft.com | (800) 246-0800 x 7933

Samantha Ann Illius | Marketing Relations Coordinator and Influence Specialist
SIllius@foundationsoft.com | (800) 811-5926 x 4823

SOURCE: McCormick Systems



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/computers-technology-and-internet/mccormick-systems-showcases-new-estimating-initiatives-at-neca-20-1238608

© 2026 ACCESS Newswire
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