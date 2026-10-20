Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - October 20, 2026) - Women in PR North America has officially opened nominations for the inaugural 2027 Innovation, Impact & Leadership Awards, a new program celebrating women demonstrating exceptional leadership, innovation, influence and impact across communications and business.

The announcement follows the official Awards Launch Reception held at the Rosewood Hotel Georgia in Vancouver, where leaders gathered to celebrate the beginning of the new awards program and hear the inaugural award categories revealed for the first time.





Women in PR North America Awards Launch Party - Sponsored by Notified



To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/11441/320045_8aefdd3d841fe811_001full.jpg

The launch reception was sponsored by Notified and marked the beginning of the 2027 Women in PR North America awards season.

"Seeing our community come together in Vancouver to officially launch these awards made it very clear why this recognition is needed," said Talia Beckett Davis, Founder and CEO of Women in PR North America. "There are incredible women leading, innovating, building businesses, telling important stories and creating meaningful impact across our industries. Now we want our community to help us find them and recognize them."

Women in PR North America is inviting the public to nominate outstanding women from across North America for recognition in one of 10 inaugural award categories:

Communications Leader of the Year Rising Leader of the Year Entrepreneur & Agency Leader of the Year Innovation in Communications Award Impact & Purpose Award Brand Storyteller of the Year Media & Reputation Leader of the Year Thought Leader of the Year Author of the Year Media Creator of the Year

Nominations are open to women across communications, public relations, investor relations, marketing, media, entrepreneurship, leadership and related industries. Individuals can nominate a colleague, client, friend, industry leader, or themselves.





Women in PR North America Awards Launch Party - Categories Revealed



To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/11441/320045_8aefdd3d841fe811_002full.jpg

"Nominating yourself is absolutely encouraged," Talia Beckett Davis added. "Women are often very comfortable championing the accomplishments of others, but recognition also requires being willing to put your own work forward. If you see yourself reflected in one of these categories, we want to hear your story."

Nominations will remain open through November 30, 2026. Eligible nominees will then be invited to complete the official Awards application beginning December 1, 2026.

Submit a nomination: womeninpr.com

The Innovation, Impact & Leadership Awards have been designed to create recognition that extends beyond a traditional awards ceremony. Throughout 2027, Women in PR North America will provide opportunities to showcase the women recognized through the program across its media, events and professional community globally.

Applications for Inaugural Judging Panel

Women in PR North America is inviting experienced professionals to apply to join the 2027 Awards judging panel. Judges will bring expertise from across communications, public relations, investor relations, marketing, media, business and related industries and will help evaluate the inaugural Awards applications. Register here: Judging Panel

Early Bird Tickets Now Available for WorkWell 2027

Early bird tickets are now on sale for the 2027 WorkWell Conference & Awards, taking place May 6, 2027, at St. Lawrence Hall in Toronto.

The in-person event will bring together women and leaders from across communications, media, marketing, business and related industries for a day focused on leadership, wellbeing, visibility and impact, culminating in the celebration of the inaugural Women in PR North America Innovation, Impact & Leadership Awards.

Attendees will have the opportunity to hear from industry leaders and experts, participate in meaningful conversations, build new professional connections and celebrate the women being recognized through the 2027 Awards.

A limited number of Early Bird tickets are now available here: https://womeninpr.com/conference

Sponsorship & Partnership Opportunities

Women in PR North America is inviting organizations to become sponsors and partners of the 2027 WorkWell Conference & Awards. Partnership opportunities are available for organizations looking to connect with a growing community of women across communications, media, marketing, business and leadership while supporting conversations around leadership, wellbeing, visibility and impact. View our partnership opportunities: Women in PR North America Partnerships Package - 2026 - 2027

Speaker Applications for WorkWell 2027

Women in PR North America is accepting applications from leaders and subject-matter experts interested in speaking at the 2027 WorkWell Conference & Awards and participating in year-round virtual WorkWell programming. Apply to speak: https://womeninpr.com/speaking

About Women in PR North America

Canadian Women in Public Relations Ltd. (Women in PR Canada) and American Women in Public Relations (Women in PR USA) are leading organizations dedicated to supporting women in public relations, investor relations, and communications.

Together, the organizations form Women in PR North America, with a mission to elevate women leaders and amplify their impact across the U.S. and Canada through events, education, advocacy, and community.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/320045