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GlobeNewswire (Europe)
20.10.2026 20:58 Uhr
185 Leser
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Meeting Professionals International (MPI): MPI Heads to Galway for EMEC 2027; Registration and Scholarship Applications Now Open

EMEC Galway brings European meeting and event professionals together for practical education, shared ideas and destination-driven learning.

Dallas, TX, Oct. 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Meeting Professionals International (MPI), the world's largest meeting and event industry association, invites meeting and event professionals to Galway, Ireland, for its European Meetings and Events Conference (EMEC), taking place February 20-23, 2027. Registration is now open, with MPI Foundation scholarship applications also available through November 2.

Designed by Europeans for Europeans, EMEC brings regional perspectives and priorities into an experience built around education, collaboration and community. The conference gathers planners, organisers, partners, suppliers and event innovators to exchange ideas and discover practical solutions that move their careers, businesses and events forward.

Under the theme "Your Place at the Table," EMEC 2027 will draw on Galway's hospitality, community, food and culture to explore how meeting professionals can create experiences where attendees feel welcomed and connected. The destination will become part of the learning experience, offering opportunities to consider how a sense of place can shape event design and participation.

"EMEC has always been about bringing our European community together to challenge conventional thinking, build meaningful relationships and experience the host destination in a way that informs how we think about our own events," said Colleen Connor, Sr. Director of Events, MPI. "Galway provides an incredible setting to continue that tradition."

Education will focus on six tracks: Thrive: Leadership, Career & Self; AI, Innovation & Future Trends; Event Design, Experience & Engagement; Partnerships, Sponsorship & Business Growth; Belonging, Community & Inclusion; and Destination Experience & Sustainability.

With an emphasis on participatory learning, the programme is being developed to encourage discussion, collaboration and the exchange of experiences across the European meetings and events community. Attendees will explore topics ranging from emerging technologies and audience engagement to accessibility, sustainable events and stronger business partnerships, with takeaways they can apply in their own organisations.

To support access to the experience, the MPI Foundation is offering scholarships that cover registration and provide limited reimbursement for airfare and/or accommodation. Scholarships are available for MPI members, with a limited number also available for non-members. Applications close November 2, 2026, and applicants will be notified in mid-December.

For event information and registration, visit mpi.org/emec. Scholarship details and applications are available the MPI Foundation.

ABOUT MPI:

Meeting Professionals International (MPI) is the largest meeting and event industry association worldwide, providing innovative and relevant education, networking opportunities, and business exchanges. Founded on the belief that meeting and event planners wield significant influence and create lasting change in the world, MPI offers its nearly 12,500 members professional development, community building, and organizational visibility unmatched by any other organization.



Mary Prevost Prevost Partners 6122023047 mary@prevostpartners.com

© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
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