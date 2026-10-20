Parallax holdings LLC: Parallax Holdings Announces Data Center Development in South Florida, Investing More Than $325 Million in Florida's Economy

Founder of Parallax Holdings, today announced a new data center development in South Florida

MIAMI BEACH, FL / ACCESS Newswire / October 20, 2026 / Robert Kato, founder of Parallax Holdings, today announced a new data center development in South Florida that will invest more than $325 million into Florida's economy. The project is underway and represents one of the most significant technology infrastructure investments in the region.

The facility will bring substantial private capital and long-term economic opportunity to the community. It will expand the local real property tax base and generate significant tangible personal property tax revenue from the servers, power and cooling systems inside the facility. Revenue of this kind supports schools, public safety and infrastructure for years to come.

The project will create significant work for Florida's building trades, including electrical, plumbing, mechanical, carpentry and concrete. Once operational, the facility will support permanent skilled technical positions in operations, maintenance and security.

"Florida is my home, and bringing this project here means a great deal to me," said Kato. "I started my career laying concrete, so I know what a project like this means for the men and women in the trades. This state does not stand still. It builds, it grows and it leads. Florida has made clear that it welcomes investment and the progress that comes with it. We are proud to contribute to that momentum and to help position Florida at the forefront of the digital economy."

Demand for data infrastructure continues to accelerate across the United States, driven by cloud computing, artificial intelligence and the digital services that businesses and residents rely on every day. The communities that host this infrastructure are securing durable economic advantages for decades to come.

Parallax Holdings is committed to working closely with local officials, residents and partners throughout development to ensure the project delivers lasting value to the community.

Additional details on the project, including site location and timeline, will be released in the coming weeks.

About Parallax Holdings

Parallax Holdings develops data center and digital infrastructure projects that bring private investment, technology and economic growth to the communities it serves.

Media Contact

Robert Kato

Parallax Holdings

bobbykato@gmail.com

SOURCE: Parallax holdings LLC

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/publishing-and-media/parallax-holdings-announces-data-center-development-in-south-florida-investing-1238994