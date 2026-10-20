Epique Realty Brings Region 2 Power Summit to Oklahoma: Elevating the Future of Real Estate Across 12 States

"12 States. One Team. Unlimited Potential."

Epique agents will converge at the Grand Casino Hotel & Resort in Shawnee, Oklahoma, for a high-impact day of networking, actionable strategy, and leadership development.

SHAWNEE, OK / ACCESS Newswire / October 20, 2026 / Epique Realty, the #1 Fastest-Growing Real Estate Company in America, is bringing the energy of the upcoming Epique Region 2 Power Summit to the Grand Casino Hotel & Resort in Shawnee, Oklahoma. Scheduled for October 26, 2026, this immersive, full-day event operates under the theme: Elevate Everything: Navigating the Future of Real Estate.

Uniting top-producing agents and industry leaders from 12 states-Arkansas, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Minnesota, Mississippi, Missouri, Nebraska, North Dakota, Oklahoma, South Dakota, and Texas, the summit is designed to transform regional momentum into actionable business growth. "I'm excited to see our community come together," said Janice Delcid, CFO and Co-Founder of Epique Realty. "This is another valuable opportunity to learn from one another and strengthen relationships, as Epique actively invests in our leaders who are an instrumental part of how we continue to grow together."

Culture, Innovation, and Legacy

The Region 2 Power Summit is purpose-built to foster high-level collaboration. The comprehensive agenda features dynamic guest speakers and targeted strategies focused on navigating shifting real estate market trends.

"We want every attendee to feel the power of what we are building together," shared Annika Dalton, a nationally recognized real estate leader, Florida Realtor, and Epique's Region 2 Leadership Director. "We are bringing an incredible lineup of speakers, leaders, and agents together for a day centered around Culture, Innovation, and Legacy. We will talk business, leadership growth, and what it really takes to build something bigger than ourselves. Just as importantly, we are creating an opportunity to strengthen relationships, share ideas, and experience the energy of Region 2 together."

Actionable Strategies for a Shifting Market

Beyond inspiration, the summit provides agents with the tactical foresight needed to dominate their local markets and build sustainable pipelines. "The work you do today isn't always for today," noted Kaedi Kingsleigh, National Broker Support Coach and Oklahoma State Managing Broker for Epique Realty. "It's building the pipeline you'll depend on months from now."

"The energy and production we are seeing across the Central region is absolutely undeniable," stated Christopher Miller, COO and Co-Founder of Epique Realty. "When you bring the top real estate professionals from twelve states into one room to align on strategy and execution, the collaborative power is transformative. This summit ensures our agents have the elite operational support they need to scale directly and unmistakably."

To ensure agents are leveraging the latest market developments, leadership will also be sharing critical industry forecasting to help agents better serve their clients. "Successful agents develop strong, lasting connections with homeowners, buyers, and fellow real estate professionals," concluded Joshua Miller, CEO and Co-Founder of Epique Realty. "Networking and continuous education are paramount. For example, right now is an ideal time for agents to reach out to past clients who may have previously had difficulty qualifying for loans, particularly with the upcoming change to using Vantage scores instead of FICO for FHA loans. We are here to make sure Epique agents are always equipped with the knowledge to stay one step ahead."

High-Energy Engagement and Prizes

True to Epique's vibrant culture, the summit balances leading business strategy with high-energy fun. Attendees will have the opportunity to participate in interactive Vendor Games that include Vendor Bingo and a custom Crossword Puzzle to encourage connection with event sponsors and unlock the chance to win exclusive prize drawings throughout the day.

Registration and check-in will begin at 8:00 AM CDT on October 26th, with programming running from 9:00 AM to 5:00 PM. For more information or to register for the event, agents can visit the Epique Realty Region 2 Event Portal.

Epique extends its sincere appreciation to the Region 2 Power Summit Sponsors: Power Lending, Golden Nail, Chicago Title, Angel AI, Okie Print, Stride Mortgage, Americas Preferred Home Warranty, and Precise Roofing.

About Epique Realty

Dedicated to empowering agents through an all-inclusive technology ecosystem, Epique Realty is the Fastest Growing Real Estate Company in America, named by the 2026 Inc. 5000 List. Operating across all 50 U.S. states, Canada, Australia, and Mexico, Epique supports thousands of agents with its revolutionary agent-first model. By providing more than one hundred unheard-of free benefits including award-winning AI and a culture of radical generosity, Epique sets new standards and completely transforms the modern brokerage experience. BeEpique

Barbara Simpson | PR and Communications

281-773-7842 | Barbara@EpiqueRealty.com

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SOURCE: Epique Realty

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/real-estate/epique-realty-brings-region-2-power-summit-to-oklahoma-elevating-the-future-of-real-est-1239089