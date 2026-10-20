Yakima, Washington--(Newsfile Corp. - October 20, 2026) - Reservoir today announced Reservoir Farms - Washington, a new on-farm technical community for rugged physical AI, expected to open in spring 2027 in Washington's Yakima Valley, home to over $3B in high-value crop agriculture.

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Key Takeaways:

Washington is the nation's leading producer of apples, pears and sweet cherries, and blueberries -- all labor-intensive harvests that is hard to mechanize without damaging fruit, and constant disease and pest pressure.

Reservoir Farms - Washington follows the same partnership model as Reservoir's other locations, placing startups on working farms alongside researchers and growers to build, test and refine technology under commercial conditions.

Initial work at Reservoir Farms - Washington will focus on tree fruit and blueberries, with additional testing in wine grapes and hops, and plans to extend into row crop systems over time.

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Reservoir is a new rural institution that combines an agricultural innovation platform with a venture capital fund to advance the impact of rugged physical AI in critical industries. Reservoir Farms are the world's first on-farm technical communities, starting in the Salinas Valley and expanding across California, Arizona and Washington. Reservoir VC backs startups solving real problems in agriculture that compound to other outdoor industries and across the rugged physical AI stack. By combining R&D space, hands-on grower input and early-stage capital, Reservoir helps turn promising ideas into tools for the growers who feed the world. Learn more at https://reservoir.co.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/320058