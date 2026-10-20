Natuzzi S.p.A. (NYSE: NTZ) ("Natuzzi" or the "Company") will disclose its unaudited 2026 second quarter financial information on Wednesday October 21, 2026

The Company will host a conference call on Thursday, October 22, 2026, at 10:00 a.m. U.S. Eastern time (16:00 CET) to discuss financial information.

To join the conference call, interested persons will need to either:

dial-in the following number:

Toll/International: +1-201-493-6703, then passcode 39252103#,

or click on the following link: https://www.c-meeting.com/web3/join/3PQUFXRW48XTKQ

to join via video. Participants also have the option to listen via phone after registering to the link.

A replay of the call will be available approximately 3 hours after the conference ends, until Sunday, November 22, 2026 at 11:59 pm U.S. Eastern time. To access the replay of the conference call, interested persons need to dial +1-844-512-2921 or +1-412-317-6671. The access code for the replay is: 13763516

About Natuzzi S.p.A.

Founded in 1959 by Pasquale Natuzzi, Natuzzi S.p.A. is one of the most renowned brands in the production and distribution of design and luxury furniture. As of June 30, 2026, Natuzzi distributes its collections worldwide through a global retail network of 530 monobrand stores, in addition to Natuzzi galleries and curated placements within larger, multi-brand environments. Natuzzi products embed the finest spirit of Italian design and the unique craftsmanship of "Made in Italy", with a predominant part of its production taking place in Italy. Natuzzi has been listed on the New York Stock Exchange since May 13, 1993. Committed to social responsibility and environmental sustainability, Natuzzi S.p.A. is ISO 9001 and 14001 certified (Quality and Environment), ISO 45001 certified (Safety on the Workplace) and FSC Chain of Custody, CoC (FSC-C131540).

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20261020291537/en/

Contacts:

Natuzzi Investor Relations

Piero Direnzo pdirenzo@natuzzi.com



Natuzzi Corporate Communication

Giancarlo Renna (Communication Manager) tel. +39.342.3412261 grenna@natuzzi.com

Barbara Colapinto tel. +39.331.6654275 bcolapinto@natuzzi.com