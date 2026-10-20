Halifax, Nova Scotia--(Newsfile Corp. - October 20, 2026) - Torrent Capital Ltd. (TSXV: TORR) ("Torrent" or the "Company") today announced its preliminary, unaudited financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2026. The Company reported an estimated Net Asset Value ("NAV") of $28.6 million, or approximately $0.75 per share as at September 30, 2026.

Q3 2026 Preliminary Financial Highlights (Unaudited)

Net Asset Value: $28.6 million or $0.75 per share, compared with $32.5 million or $0.85 per share at December 31, 2025 and $33.1 million or $0.87 per share at June 30, 2026.

Cash and Cash Equivalents: $4.7 million at September 30, 2026, compared to $1.7 million at December 31, 2025.

Realized Investment Gains: $4.1 million in net realized gains, equivalent to $0.11 per share.

Torrent completed the disposition of a major investment during the period, contributing to realized gains, while options activity continued to generate incremental cash flow. The decline in NAV during the third quarter primarily reflected lower valuations in technology-related holdings. Investor sentiment remained sensitive to an uncertain macroeconomic outlook, contributing to a weaker environment for growth-oriented investments.

"Rising bond yields, inflation, and oil prices have resulted in a challenging environment for growth equities. Our focus remains on the long term potential of the portfolio, recognizing that valuations can fluctuate over shorter periods," said Wade Dawe, Chief Executive Officer of Torrent Capital Ltd.

NAV per share and all per-share figures are calculated based on common shares outstanding at the applicable reporting dates. The number of common shares outstanding may vary between periods.

Cautionary Note on Preliminary Results

The financial information presented in this press release is preliminary and unaudited and is subject to change following the completion of the Company's standard closing procedures and review. Final results will be included in the Company's unaudited financial statements and MD&A for the quarter ended September 30, 2026 that will be filed on SEDAR+ on or before November 29, 2026.

About Torrent Capital Ltd.

Torrent Capital is a publicly traded Investment Issuer that actively manages a portfolio of public equities and private investments. The Company invests in companies that are expected to experience accelerated growth or are trading at a discount to their intrinsic value. Torrent offers investors the potential to earn above-market returns while providing transparency, daily liquidity and a modest fee profile compared with competing investment products.

CAUTIONARY STATEMENT REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING INFORMATION: This press release includes certain "forward-looking statements" under applicable Canadian securities legislation. Forward-looking statements are necessarily based upon a number of estimates and assumptions that, while considered reasonable, are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors which may cause the actual results and future events to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Torrent disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law. The reader is referred to the Company's annual financial reporting for a discussion of risks and uncertainties.

NEITHER THE TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE NOR ITS REGULATION SERVICES PROVIDER (AS THAT TERM IS DEFINED IN THE POLICIES OF THE TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE) ACCEPTS RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ADEQUACY OR ACCURACY OF THIS RELEASE.

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