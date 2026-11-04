Halifax, Nova Scotia--(Newsfile Corp. - November 4, 2026) - Torrent Capital Ltd. (TSXV: TORR) ("Torrent" or the "Company") today announced its final unaudited financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2026. The Company reported a net and comprehensive loss of $4.5 million, or $0.12 per share, for the third quarter. At September 30, 2026, the Company's net asset value ("NAV") was $28.6 million, or $0.75 per share, compared with $33.1 million, or $0.87 per share, at June 30, 2026.

Q3 2026 Financial Highlights (Unaudited)

Net and Comprehensive loss: $4.5 million, equivalent to $0.12 per share, compared with income of $4.7 million or $0.13 per share in Q3 2025.

Realized Investment Gains: $4.1 million in net realized gains, equivalent to $0.11 per share.

Net Asset Value: $28.6 million or $0.75 per share, compared with $33.1 million or $0.87 per share at June 30, 2026 and $33.5 million or $0.88 per share at September 30, 2025.

Cash and Cash Equivalents: $4.7 million at September 30, 2026, compared with $6.9 million at June 30, 2026 and $1.7 million at December 31, 2025.

Market pressure and heightened volatility weighed on portfolio valuations during the third quarter, contributing to the decline in NAV. Alongside realized investment gains, Torrent generated cash flow through option writing to help offset operating costs.

At the present time, Torrent is actively evaluating high-potential new business opportunities and investments. Due diligence on these opportunities is expected to involve increased costs and professional fees over the next three to four quarters, as the Company assesses their potential.

"Our investment horizon extends beyond this downturn and we see substantial growth potential in our portfolio holdings," says Wade Dawe, Chief Executive Officer of Torrent Capital Ltd. "Our business development work reflects that same outlook, as we commit resources to evaluating high-impact opportunities with the aim of building value for Torrent shareholders."

NAV per share and realized investment gains per share are calculated based on common shares outstanding at the applicable reporting dates. Earnings per share is calculated using the weighted-average number of common shares outstanding during the applicable period.

Cautionary Note on Financial Results

The financial figures presented in this release are derived from the Company's unaudited condensed interim consolidated financial statements for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2026. Readers are advised to review the Company's unaudited condensed interim consolidated financial statements and management's discussion and analysis ("MD&A"), which have been filed on SEDAR+.

About Torrent Capital Ltd.

Torrent Capital is a publicly traded Investment Issuer that actively manages a portfolio of public equities and private investments. The Company invests in companies that are due to experience accelerated growth or are trading at a discount to their intrinsic value. Torrent offers investors the potential to earn above-market returns while providing transparency, daily liquidity and a modest fee profile compared with competing investment products.

CAUTIONARY STATEMENT REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING INFORMATION: This press release includes certain "forward-looking statements" under applicable Canadian securities legislation. These may include statements concerning the Company's investment outlook, business development plans, anticipated activities and expenditures, and potential future benefits. Forward-looking statements are necessarily based upon a number of estimates and assumptions that, while considered reasonable, are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors which may cause the actual results and future events to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such assumptions include the anticipated scope and timing of activities, continued participation of relevant counterparties, and the availability of necessary resources. Actual results may be affected by changes in these factors, economic and market conditions, and the outcome of evaluations and negotiations. Proposed opportunities may not proceed or achieve their intended benefits. Any expectations regarding future expenditures are provided to explain the Company's anticipated activities and may not be appropriate for other purposes. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Torrent disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law. The reader is referred to the Company's annual financial reporting for a discussion of risks and uncertainties.

NEITHER THE TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE NOR ITS REGULATION SERVICES PROVIDER (AS THAT TERM IS DEFINED IN THE POLICIES OF THE TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE) ACCEPTS RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ADEQUACY OR ACCURACY OF THIS RELEASE.

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