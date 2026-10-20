Data Center Air Filtration Market to Reach USD 1.19 Billion by 2035 as Replacement Filters and Gas-Phase Media Drive Recurring Spend - DC Market Insights

Market grows at an 8.59% CAGR from USD 520.20 million in 2025; replacement filters hold 78.3% of spending and gas-phase filtration grows fastest at 11.16% a year

LONDON, Oct. 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Data Center Air Filtration Market - Growth, Share, Opportunities & Competitive Analysis, 2026-2035" report has been added to the DC Market Insights offering. The global Data Center Air Filtration Market was valued at USD 520.20 million in 2025, is estimated at USD 589.74 million in 2026, and is projected to reach USD 1.19 billion by 2035, growing at a CAGR of 8.59% from 2025 to 2035. DC Market Insights finds that this is primarily a recurring consumables market: replacement filters and media account for 78.3% of 2025 value, while liquid cooling slows first-fit demand by moving more AI rack heat away from the room air path.

Data Center Air Filtration Market at a Glance

Metric Value (DC Market Insights estimate) Market size, 2020 USD 314.90 million Market size, 2025 (base year) USD 520.20 million Market size, 2026 USD 589.74 million (+13.4% year on year) Market size, 2030 USD 843.18 million Market size, 2035 USD 1.19 billion CAGR 2025-2035 8.59% (low case 7.55%, high case 9.78%) Largest filter type Fine filters, 38.0% of 2025 value Fastest-growing filter type Gas-phase filtration, 11.16% CAGR Leading region North America, 39.0% (USD 202.87 million) Fastest-growing region Middle East and Africa, 12.13% CAGR Market leader Camfil, about 15% of 2025 value

Key Takeaways

USD 407.26 million, or 78.3% of 2025 value, is replacement spending because filters on the installed air-handled base are changed one to two times a year.

The fleet-average filter bill is about USD 3,600 per MW of air-handled IT load a year in 2025.

Gas-phase filtration grows 11.16% a year as operators manage corrosive gases and ASHRAE G1 limits in polluted and industrial hubs.

Outside-air economizer intakes account for 27.0% of 2025 value and grow 10.10% a year as more sites use free-air cooling.

Liquid cooling restrains first-fit demand: new-build first-fit filters grow 5.48% a year while replacement filters and media grow 9.33%.

Scope & Segmentation - Data Center Air Filtration Market

The report analyzes the market across the following segments:

Filter Type: Pre-Filters; Fine Filters; HEPA and EPA Filters; Gas-Phase Filtration; Housings, Frames and Pressure Monitoring

Pre-Filters; Fine Filters; HEPA and EPA Filters; Gas-Phase Filtration; Housings, Frames and Pressure Monitoring Application: CRAH/CRAC and Fan-Wall Recirculation; Outside-Air Economizer Intakes; Make-Up Air and Pressurization Units; Generator, Battery and Electrical Rooms

CRAH/CRAC and Fan-Wall Recirculation; Outside-Air Economizer Intakes; Make-Up Air and Pressurization Units; Generator, Battery and Electrical Rooms Purchase Type: First-Fit with New Builds; Replacement Filters and Media

First-Fit with New Builds; Replacement Filters and Media Data Center Type: Hyperscale and AI Cloud Data Centers; Colocation Data Centers; Enterprise and Edge Data Centers

Hyperscale and AI Cloud Data Centers; Colocation Data Centers; Enterprise and Edge Data Centers Geography: North America; Europe; Asia Pacific; Latin America; Middle East and Africa, with 12 country forecasts

Report Updated: Oct. 20, 2026

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"Data center air filtration is increasingly an installed-base business. Liquid cooling reduces the air path in new AI halls, but hundreds of gigawatts of air-handled capacity still need recurring filter changes, and polluted or corrosive locations require more expensive fine and gas-phase media. That makes replacement contracts, pressure monitoring and chemical filtration the most defensible growth pools through 2035."

- Amit Jain, Senior Consultant, ICT & Emerging Technologies, DC Market Insights, report author

Why This Report Matters

Air filtration sits at the intersection of equipment reliability, free-air cooling efficiency and contamination control. The report helps filter manufacturers, cooling vendors, data center operators, hyperscalers, colocation providers and investors size first-fit and replacement demand, compare filter classes and identify geographies where dust, smoke and corrosive gases raise lifecycle spending.

Key Attributes

Report attribute Details Historical Period 2020-2024 Base Year 2025 Forecast Period 2026-2035 Market Size 2025 USD 520.20 million Market Size 2026 USD 589.74 million (+13.4% year on year) Market Size 2035 USD 1.19 billion CAGR 2025-2035 8.59% (low case 7.55%, high case 9.78%) Leading Region North America, 39.0% (USD 202.87 million) Report Format PDF + Excel

How Big Is the Data Center Air Filtration Market in 2026?

DC Market Insights values the Data Center Air Filtration Market at USD 589.74 million in 2026, 13.4% above 2025, as new capacity receives first-fit filters and the air-handled installed base continues to expand. The market remains tied more closely to replacement cycles than to new construction alone.

Year Market size 2020 USD 314.90 million 2025 USD 520.20 million 2026 USD 589.74 million (+13.4% year on year) 2030 USD 843.18 million 2035F USD 1.19 billion

Source: DC Market Insights, Data Center Air Filtration Market report, Oct. 20, 2026.

Why Does Replacement Spending Outgrow First-Fit Demand?

Liquid cooling removes a growing share of AI rack heat from the room air path, which limits the volume of first-fit filters required per new megawatt. Replacement demand behaves differently: existing air-cooled and hybrid halls continue to change pre-filters, fine filters and gas-phase media according to pressure drop, contamination and operating conditions. DC Market Insights therefore models replacement filters and media growing 9.33% a year, compared with 5.48% for first fit.

Which Filter Type Leads Data Center Air Filtration Spending?

Fine filters lead 2025 spending with 38.0% of market value, while gas-phase filtration grows fastest as operators manage sulfur dioxide, hydrogen sulfide and other corrosive contaminants around industrial and urban locations.

Filter type 2025 value Share 2025 2035 value CAGR Pre-Filters USD 109.24M 21.0 % USD 213.46M 6.93 % Fine Filters USD 197.68M 38.0 % USD 438.80M 8.30 % HEPA and EPA Filters USD 26.01M 5.0 % USD 59.30M 8.59 % Gas-Phase Filtration USD 98.84M 19.0 % USD 284.63M 11.16 % Housings / Monitoring USD 88.43M 17.0 % USD 189.75M 7.93 %

DC Exclusive: The 1 MW Filter Change-Out Ledger

DC Market Insights estimates a 2025 fleet-average replacement bill of about USD 3,600 per MW of air-handled IT load a year. The model combines airflow, filter-face count, filter prices and change frequency across recirculation, outside-air intake, make-up air, gas-phase media and electrical-room applications. This ledger explains why the installed base, rather than only the annual build cohort, drives long-term revenue.

Metric 2025 estimate Replacement filter bill per air-handled MW USD 3,600/year First-fit bill per new air-handled MW USD 11,000 Replacement share of market 78.3 % Air-handled load 113.1 GW

Which Region Leads the Data Center Air Filtration Market?

North America leads with 39.0% of 2025 value, while the Middle East and Africa grows fastest at 12.13% a year as desert dust and harsh ambient conditions shorten filter life on new Gulf campuses. The United States is the largest country market, while India grows rapidly because dust and corrosive gases increase the need for fine and chemical media.

Indicator 2025 / Base Outlook Leading region North America, 39.0% (USD 202.87 million) Largest regional spending pool through the forecast Fastest-growing region Middle East and Africa, 12.13% CAGR Dust-intensive Gulf campuses accelerate replacement demand Largest country United States, USD 189.34M in 2025 Remains the largest national market

How Could the 2035 Forecast Change?

The 2035 outcome depends on how much AI heat remains on the air side and how quickly filter prices and specification levels rise. The base case assumes liquid-cooled megawatts still send part of their heat to room air and replacement costs continue to increase.

Scenario Assumption 2035 value CAGR 2025-2035 Low Lower air-side heat share and slower replacement inflation USD 1.08B 7.55 % Base 15% air-side heat share in mature liquid-cooled halls USD 1.19B 8.59 % High Higher air-side heat share and wider MERV 13 / gas-phase adoption USD 1.32B 9.78 %

Competitive Landscape and Recent Developments

The top five suppliers account for about half of 2025 value. Competition centers on particulate efficiency, pressure drop, molecular contamination control, replacement logistics and the ability to serve hyperscale customers across multiple regions.

Companies profiled include:

Camfil; AAF International (Daikin Industries); Parker Hannifin (Filtration Group and Purafil); Freudenberg Filtration Technologies; MANN+HUMMEL; Donaldson Company; Ahlstrom.

In September 2025, Camfil opened a HEPA and ULPA filter line at its Manesar plant in India.

In November 2025, Parker Hannifin agreed to acquire Filtration Group, including Purafil, for USD 9.25 billion in cash.

In November 2025, AAF International launched its AstroSorb molecular filter line in the United States.

In March 2026, Camfil acquired Bioconservación (Bion) of Spain to expand molecular contamination control.

In May 2026, Donaldson completed its acquisition of Facet Filtration and Camfil broke ground on a 14,400-square-metre expansion in Malaysia.

In August 2026, Parker completed the Filtration Group acquisition, expected to add about USD 1.8 billion to fiscal 2027 sales.

Frequently Asked Questions

What is the size of the Data Center Air Filtration Market?

USD 520.20 million in 2025 and USD 589.74 million in 2026, projected to reach USD 1.19 billion by 2035 at an 8.59% CAGR.

Which filter type leads the market?

Fine filters, including bag and rigid box filters, with 38.0% of 2025 value.

Which segment grows fastest?

Gas-phase chemical filtration, at 11.16% a year through 2035.

Why is replacement spending so important?

Filters on the installed air-handled base are replaced repeatedly, giving replacement filters and media 78.3% of 2025 value.

Which region leads?

North America with 39.0% of 2025 value; the Middle East and Africa grows fastest at 12.13% a year.

Who are the leading suppliers?

Camfil, AAF International, Parker Hannifin, Freudenberg Filtration Technologies and MANN+HUMMEL are among the leading suppliers.

Methodology

DC Market Insights builds the market bottom-up from air-handled installed IT load, annual new capacity, filter faces per MW, replacement frequency, public filter price anchors and application mix. The model is checked against an all-air ceiling, supplier sales and a MERV 8 replacement floor before regional and segment splits are reconciled.

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