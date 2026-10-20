

SUNNYVALE (dpa-AFX) - Intuitive Surgical Inc. (ISRG) revealed earnings for third quarter that Drops, from last year



The company's earnings totaled $522.8 million, or $1.49 per share. This compares with $704.4 million, or $1.95 per share, last year.



Excluding items, Intuitive Surgical Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $1.054 billion or $3.00 per share for the period.



The company's revenue for the period rose 21.7% to $3.048 billion from $2.505 billion last year.



Intuitive Surgical Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings: $522.8 Mln. vs. $704.4 Mln. last year. -EPS: $1.49 vs. $1.95 last year. -Revenue: $3.048 Bln vs. $2.505 Bln last year.



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