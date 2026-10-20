

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Google Cloud has restored services in the UK following an hours-long outage that disrupted banks, businesses and public-sector services, including parts of the NHS and court systems.



Google said the disruption was caused by a 'power event' affecting its europe-west2 cloud region, a network of data centres and availability zones based in London. The company initially said most affected customers had recovered before later reporting that full-service availability had been restored.



The outage affected services at companies including Revolut, Lloyds Bank, Halifax, HSBC and DPD, while problems were also reported at Royal Mail, Rightmove and NHS England. Revolut said some card payments and ATM withdrawals were disrupted but customer funds and data remained safe.



The incident has renewed concerns over the financial sector's dependence on a small number of cloud providers. UK regulators placed Google Cloud and several other major providers under direct oversight as critical third-party suppliers earlier this year.



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