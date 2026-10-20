WorldIPI LLC: Eylsia Nicolas Brings Soul to India

English Motown-flavored duet drives 14 million views in 48 hours

NORTH PALM BEACH, FL / ACCESS Newswire / October 20, 2026 / Singer-songwriter Eylsia Nicolas is seeing the fastest velocity of her career as an English-language Motown-flavored duet surpasses 14 million views on Meta in 48 hours, the large majority from Asia. The track has also secured radio acceptance at hundreds of stations.

The response underscores the song's soul character and its unexpected reach. "This kind of song suits you so well, very soulful and lets your vocals shine," wrote Ze Rock Porto, which added the track to its airplay database. Radio Saint-Dié approved it for broadcast, noting particular appreciation for the musical style.

Indie coverage has been equally direct. Honk Magazine described the release as an emotional look at love and connection elevated by brass and horns that set it apart from a typical ballad. Writer Emily Field highlighted the song's themes of resilience and collaboration, noting how the work evolved through partnership while remaining grounded in personal experience.

With radio support already broad and views continuing to climb, the early numbers and critical response point to sustained momentum across both digital and broadcast platforms.

Follow Eylsia Nicolas:

Official Website: https://eylsia.com

Instagram: https://instagram.com/lisaeylsia

Facebook: https://facebook.com/eylsianicolas

YouTube: https://youtube.com/@eylsia

Spotify: https://open.spotify.com/track/4vvXmJhslwKSWWSQ62SUtV

Amazon Music: https://music.amazon.com/tracks/B0HN95FJFQ

Listen to "I See You" on:

Listen on Spotify

Listen on Amazon Music

About Eylsia Nicolas

Eylsia (Lisa Pamintuan) is a Filipina-American singer-songwriter, inventor, entrepreneur, and former international tennis competitor known for innovations in music distribution technology, luxury fashion through Nicolas of Palm Beach, and emerging publishing technology through WorldIPI. Her music has received over 850 million global views since 2025, while her portfolio of intellectual property includes innovations spanning spatial audio technology, medical technology, textiles, telecommunications, and consumer product design.

About WORLDIPI.COM

WORLDIPI is a worldwide leader in intellectual property. It represents the intellectual properties and technologies of Donald Spector, who has been called one of the world's most prolific inventors. The company has hundreds of US and foreign patents in medicine, entertainment, communications, technology and consumer products. Mr. Spector has opened up several billion-dollar industries.

The principals of World IPI created the first hydraulic exerciser; the first hyperbaric chamber for seeds and the first ball that lit up at night. Bristol-Myers Squibb set up a separate division for Spector's patents including the first electronic air freshener, the Aroma Disc System.

Spector's patents range from the first known app for location-based advertising; the first known patents for a cyber translation system; patents that predate the wearable biosensor market, as well as hundreds of other patents and technologies.

Media Contact

Patricia Chen

media@worldipi.com

SOURCE: WorldIPI LLC

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/sports-leisure-and-entertainment/eylsia-nicolas-brings-soul-to-india-1239114