Montréal, Québec--(Newsfile Corp. - October 20, 2026) - Quinto Resources Inc. (TSXV: QIT.H) (the "Company" or "Quinto") is pleased to announce that the share consolidation of its common shares on the basis of one (1) post-consolidation common share for every five (5) pre-consolidation common shares (the "Consolidation") and name change from "Quinto Resources Inc./Ressources Quinto Inc." to "Mista Resources Inc./Ressources Mista Inc." (the "Name Change"), each as previously announced on August 27, 2026, are expected to be effective on October 23, 2026. The Consolidation and Name Change were approved by the shareholders of the Company at the annual general and special meeting of the Company held on September 16, 2026. The Company's new stock symbol will be "MIA.H", new CUSIP number will be 606440105 and the new ISIN number will be CA6064401XXX. The common shares of the Company are expected to resume trading on the NEX board of the TSX Venture Exchange under the new symbol "MIA.H" following receipt of approval of the TSX Venture Exchange (the "TSXV") in connection with the option agreement announced on September 9, 2026, and will remain halted pending TSXV permission to resume trading.

About Quinto Resources Inc.

Quinto Resources Inc. (TSXV: QIT.H) is a Canadian mining exploration company.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

Statements contained in this news release that are not historical facts are 'forward-looking information" or "forward-looking statements" (collectively, "Forward-Looking Information") within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. Forward-Looking Information includes, but is not limited to, disclosure regarding possible events, if and when the trading of the Company's common shares will be reinstated on the TSXV, Consolidation, Name Change and next steps and courses of action. In certain cases, Forward-Looking Information can be identified by the use of words and phrases or variations of such words and phrases or statements such as "anticipate", "expect", "plan", "likely", "believe", "intend", "forecast", "project", "estimate", "potential", "could", "may", "will", "would" or "should". Forward-Looking Information in this news release is based on certain material assumptions and involve, known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the Company to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the Forward-Looking Information. Such risks and other factors include those factors discussed in Quinto's public filings. Although the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could affect the Company and may cause actual actions, events or results to differ materially from those described in Forward-Looking Information, there may be other factors that cause actions, events or results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that Forward-Looking Information will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on Forward-Looking Information. For further information on these and other risks and uncertainties that may affect the Company's business, see the Company's Management's Discussion and Analysis filed with certain Canadian securities regulators, which are available at www.sedarplus.ca. Except as required by law, the Company does not assume any obligation to release publicly any revisions to Forward-Looking Information contained in this news release to reflect events or circumstances after the date hereof or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

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