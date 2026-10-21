Las Vegas, Nevada--(Newsfile Corp. - October 20, 2026) - Bluberi today announced that David Bollesen has joined the company as Senior Vice President of US Studios, bringing more than two decades of product development and studio leadership experience to Bluberi's growing game development organization.

In his new role, Bollesen will lead Bluberi's US studio teams, supporting the continued development of engaging, commercially successful content while helping build and mentor the next generation of creative and product leaders.

Bollesen brings extensive experience developing gaming content for markets across North America, Latin America, Asia and Australia. His career has included senior product and studio leadership roles, as well as creative leadership in the video game industry. Most recently, he served as Chief Product Officer at Ainsworth Game Technology and previously held the role of Vice President of Studios, APAC at IGT.

"We're excited to have someone of David's caliber directly manage our rapidly growing US studios, which have doubled to four almost overnight," said Mike Brennan, Bluberi Chief Product Officer. "David's diverse studio experience, his authenticity and passion, as well as his 20+ years of leadership will help Bluberi master efficient production balanced with our guiding light of quality-first, player-centric games."

Known for combining creative thinking with strong commercial acumen, Bollesen places a strong emphasis on empowering teams, developing talent and creating clear direction, enabling teams to deliver high-quality gaming content.

"Bluberi's growth over the past several years has been outstanding. I'm excited to join a company that is investing in its people and building a strong foundation for the next stage of growth. I look forward to working with our studios to build on that momentum and deliver the next generation of content for our players and customers," said Bollesen.

In his role, Bollesen will lead Bluberi's US studio teams in Reno, Austin, Las Vegas and Atlanta, bringing together creative and product expertise across the organization. His focus will include developing talent, mentoring future leaders, and establishing the consistency and creative direction needed to deliver compelling games for players and customers across a range of markets.

David Bollesen, Bluberi Senior Vice President of US Studios

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/8162/320066_56a1a6d294d71a6a_001full.jpg

About Bluberi

Bluberi is a bold and authentic gaming company committed to creating unforgettable player experiences and measurable results for operators. With over 30 years of experience, we deliver innovative hardware, engaging content, and data-driven design to deliver experiences that perform. Headquartered in Las Vegas, Bluberi is relentless in its mission to be the most rewarding partner in gaming.

For more information, visit bluberi.com/.

##

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/320066