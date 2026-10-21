BRAC Bank Enhances Trade Finance Operations with Finastra

New platform enables a more connected and efficient trade finance experience for corporate clients

SINGAPORE, Oct. 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Finastra, a global leader in financial services software, today announced that BRAC Bank, one of Bangladesh's leading private commercial banks, has gone live with Finastra's Trade Innovation and Corporate Channels, and Conpend's Trade AI solutions, creating a more connected trade finance environment for the bank and its corporate customers.

As trade volumes grow and customer expectations continue to evolve, BRAC Bank sought to modernize its trade finance operations, improve efficiency, and establish a scalable foundation for future growth. By replacing fragmented processes with an integrated digital platform, the bank is streamlining trade finance workflows - increasing straight-through processing and enhancing visibility across the trade finance lifecycle.

Building a Scalable, Future-Ready Trade Finance Platform

The new platform provides BRAC Bank with an integrated foundation for modern trade finance operations - delivering benefits across efficiency, customer engagement, and long-term scalability.

Extensive digital trade capabilities: Enables streamlined trade finance operations with greater straight-through processing, improved efficiency, faster deployment of new services, while supporting compliance with evolving industry standards, including ISO 20022 and Swift SR2026 requirements.

Enables streamlined trade finance operations with greater straight-through processing, improved efficiency, faster deployment of new services, while supporting compliance with evolving industry standards, including ISO 20022 and Swift SR2026 requirements. Connected customer experience: Provides corporate clients with a single channel to initiate requests, collaborate securely, approve transactions, and track progress in real time, enhancing visibility, control, and operational efficiency while maintaining governance and oversight.

Provides corporate clients with a single channel to initiate requests, collaborate securely, approve transactions, and track progress in real time, enhancing visibility, control, and operational efficiency while maintaining governance and oversight. Foundation for future growth: Built on an open and scalable architecture, the platform supports BRAC Bank's long-term digital transformation strategy and provides flexibility to expand capabilities, support growing transaction volumes and adopt new technologies as business needs evolve.

Executive Perspective: Modernizing Trade for Growth

"This implementation marks an important milestone in our trade finance transformation. By digitizing and streamlining trade operations, we are enhancing transparency, control and efficiency across the trade finance lifecycle, enabling us to serve our corporate clients with greater speed and reliability. This advanced trade solutions brings us closer to our ambition of becoming the most preferred trade bank in Bangladesh by consistently delivering superior value to our customers," said Tareq Refat Ullah Khan, Managing Director & CEO at BRAC Bank PLC.

"As trade finance continues to play a vital role in supporting businesses and economic growth, banks are seeking technology that simplifies operations while delivering a better customer experience," said Andrew Bateman, EVP for Lending at Finastra. "We're delighted to support BRAC Bank on its transformation journey. Through our front-to-back trade finance capabilities, the bank has established a modern and scalable platform that increases operational efficiency, enhances visibility across the trade lifecycle, and delivers a more connected experience for its corporate customers."

The go-live marks another milestone in the relationship between BRAC Bank and Finastra, reflecting a shared commitment to modernizing trade finance operations, and helping businesses benefit from more efficient, transparent, and digitally enabled trade services.

About Finastra

Finastra provides the mission-critical software that powers thousands of financial institutions in more than 100 countries - including many of the world's leading banks. Its technology helps financial institutions move money as well as extend and service loans that financial services businesses and consumers rely on every day. Backed by Vista Equity Partners, Finastra combines deep financial services expertise with secure, reliable, and scalable technology to help customers modernize operations, accelerate innovation, and grow their businesses in a rapidly evolving industry. Visit Finastra or follow Finastra on LinkedIn.

About BRAC Bank PLC

BRAC Bank PLC. traded as 'BRACBANK' on Dhaka Stock Exchange, is a full-service private commercial bank aiming to become the most trusted, innovative and inclusive bank in Bangladesh. With the country's highest market capitalization, leading international shareholding, the highest credit ratings from S&P Global Ratings and Moody's, and recognition among Forbes' World's Top Performing Banks, BRAC Bank has established itself as a benchmark for good governance, regulatory compliance, ethical conduct and values-based banking in Bangladesh.

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