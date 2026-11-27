BBVA Drives its International Growth by Modernizing its Banking Platform with Finastra Universal Banking

The bank will implement Essence, Finastra Universal Banking's core banking solution, based on cloud technology and microservices, to accelerate the rollout of new products and strengthen its technological capabilities.

MADRID, Nov. 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The project will cover 13 international offices of BBVA Corporate & Investment Banking (CIB) and is part of the area's investment in technology to support the growth of its businesses, particularly internationally. Essence will replace the central system that currently supports its banking operations.

Developed by Finastra Universal Banking, the new platform combines banking functionalities with a modern cloud microservices architecture, in line with CIB's technology strategy. Its flexible and interoperable design will facilitate integration with the existing technology ecosystem and enable banking capabilities to evolve with greater agility.

For corporate and institutional clients, this upgrade will allow CIB to develop and offer more products and services in more markets, and to adapt its offering more quickly to the needs of each geography. Automation and the simplification of workflows will help reduce operational complexity, while system security and resilience will remain priorities.

"This initiative reflects how we view technology investment at CIB: as a way to build capabilities that evolve with the business and support our international activity over the long term," says Jaime Martín, Head of CIB Engineering. "Modernizing our international platform is not just a technology change. It is about strengthening the foundation from which we serve our clients."

"BBVA CIB has trusted Finastra for decades, and we are delighted to be working with them on this strategic modernization. Combining BBVA CIB's deep expertise with the breadth and flexibility of Essence, the Bank is establishing a modern core banking foundation that will enable greater agility, operational efficiency, and innovation across its international business" said Siobhan Byron, EVP, Universal Banking, Finastra.

Implementation will be phased, allowing the transition to be managed in a controlled manner. With this initiative, BBVA CIB is moving forward with its commitment to a more modern, efficient technology infrastructure that is ready to meet the business's future needs.

For further information, please contact:

James McKenna

Senior PR Manager, Americas & Europe

T +1 845-546-2745

E james.mckenna@finastra.com

finastra.com

About Finastra

Finastra provides the mission-critical software that powers thousands of financial institutions in more than 100 countries - including many of the world's leading banks. Its technology helps financial institutions move money as well as extend and service loans that financial services businesses and consumers rely on every day. Backed by Vista Equity Partners, Finastra combines deep financial services expertise with secure, reliable and scalable technology to help customers modernize operations, accelerate innovation, and grow their businesses in a rapidly evolving industry. Visit Finastra or follow Finastra on LinkedIn.

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