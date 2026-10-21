Beijing, China--(Newsfile Corp. - October 20, 2026) - In Rongjiang, a county in Guizhou, southwest China, soccer is bringing communities together and creating new opportunities for local businesses.





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From packed stadiums to traditional music and dance, the Village Super League is about much more than the game; it's a celebration of local culture, community spirit and hometown pride.

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