Daewoong Pharmaceutical Hosts First NABOTA Master Class in Latin America to Accelerate Regional Expansion

NABOTA becomes the first Korean botulinum toxin product approved in Argentina, marking a key milestone in its Latin American expansion

First NMC in Latin America brings together approximately 200 medical professionals from six countries and seven international speakers, marking the largest multinational NMC to date

Scientific program covers hyperhidrosis treatment, functional anatomy and personalized aesthetic approaches, featuring NABOLIFT, NABOGLOW and live injection demonstrations

BUENOS AIRES, Argentina and SEOUL, South Korea, Oct. 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Daewoong Pharmaceutical (Co-CEOs Sung Soo Park and Chang Jae Lee) announced that it successfully hosted NABOTA Master Class (NMC) LATAM 2026, a scientific educational program for medical professionals, in Buenos Aires, Argentina, on October 13-14.

Since entering Panama in 2015, Daewoong Pharmaceutical has expanded NABOTA's presence across Latin America, launching the product in 12 countries, including Brazil, Argentina, Chile and Peru. The region represents a growing opportunity in medical aesthetics, driven by established demand in Brazil and increasing market potential across other major countries. According to Grand View Research, the Latin American aesthetic injectables market was valued at USD 520.3 million in 2025 and is projected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.0% through 2033. Argentina is also expected to record a CAGR of 9.3%, positioning it as a key market with significant growth potential.

Against this backdrop, NABOTA has established a differentiated position in Latin America as the first Korean botulinum toxin product to receive marketing authorization in Argentina and achieve successful commercialization in the country. Over the past three years, NABOTA's sales in South America have recorded a CAGR of 20%, significantly outpacing growth in the global botulinum toxin market.

Held under the theme "MASTERING AESTHETICS - From Global Insight to Clinical Excellence," the two-day event marked the first NMC to take place in Latin America. Approximately 200 medical professionals from six countries-Brazil, Argentina, Chile, Ecuador, Peru and Panama-attended the program. Seven international speakers from South Korea, Brazil, Argentina and Dubai, United Arab Emirates shared their clinical expertise and practical experience. The event recorded the highest attendance among NMC programs involving medical professionals from multiple countries.

The program placed a strong emphasis on education tailored to the clinical environments and patient characteristics of Latin America. Moving beyond conventional procedure-focused training, the sessions explored clinical approaches that take into account the anatomical characteristics and facial expression patterns of Latin American patients. The objective was to share treatment strategies relevant to different countries and regional populations while enhancing their practical application in everyday clinical practice.

Scientific lectures explored emerging trends and clinical experiences in botulinum toxin treatments across South Korea and Latin America. Speakers presented lifting and skin quality improvement strategies using NABOTA's differentiated injection protocols, NABOLIFT and NABOGLOW, supported by real-world clinical cases. Additional sessions addressed functional anatomy relevant to hyperhidrosis treatment and masseter muscle injections, as well as individualized treatment strategies. Together, the discussions highlighted NABOTA's broad range of potential applications, spanning both aesthetic and therapeutic uses.

During panel discussions, medical professionals from participating countries exchanged clinical perspectives on the duration of botulinum toxin effects and patient-specific treatment strategies. They also examined how treatment approaches can be adapted to different patient characteristics.

Live demonstrations showcased various injection protocols, including NABOLIFT, NABOGLOW and GLOWTOX, a combination treatment approach that integrates botulinum toxin injections with skin boosters to improve overall skin quality.

Dr. Kyungo Felix Kim of Doctors Dermatology Clinic in South Korea, who participated as a speaker, commented, "It was a valuable opportunity to share the latest trends in botulinum toxin treatments in Korea and NABOTA's differentiated injection techniques, while exchanging clinical insights with medical professionals from other countries. I hope the clinical experience and practical expertise developed in Korea will contribute to advancing the capabilities of medical professionals across Latin America."

Dr. Ada Trindade de Almeida, a dermatologist and speaker from Brazil, said, "Successful botulinum toxin treatments require strategies tailored to each patient's characteristics, along with precise injection techniques. During the session, I shared practical tips and clinical experience that physicians can apply in their daily practice. I hope these insights will help medical professionals develop more refined and individualized treatment strategies for their patients."

Jun Soo Yoon, Head of Daewoong Pharmaceutical's NABOTA Business Division, said, "NMC LATAM 2026 was particularly meaningful because it brought together clinical expertise and practical insights from medical professionals across different countries, creating an opportunity to explore the diverse potential applications of NABOTA. We will continue to expand our scientific educational programs to reflect regional healthcare environments and educational needs, while strengthening knowledge exchange and collaboration with medical professionals worldwide."

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