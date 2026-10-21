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GlobeNewswire (Europe)
21.10.2026 06:46 Uhr
200 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
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OMODA & JAECOO: From a Mysterious New Model to a Global Celebration of Youth Culture: OMODA X Night Set for October 20

WUHU, China, Oct. 21, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- On October 20, OMODA & JAECOO will present OMODA X Night, bringing together automotive innovation, fashion, music, technology and inspiring stories from around the world. A global celebration of individuality, trends and crossover creativity is about to begin.

Omoda&Jaecoo

A New Evolution of Crossover: OMODA X Set for Its Global Debut

True crossover never settles for existing boundaries. For OMODA, CROSSVOLUTION is more than a design philosophy woven into the brand's DNA. It represents a creative spirit of breaking boundaries and constantly evolving.

On October 20, this attitude toward life will meet OMODA's crossover DNA in an entirely new way. With CROSSVOLUTION at its core, OMODA X will make its global debut. How will futuristic mecha design merge with geometric aesthetics? What new form will emerge when sporty dynamism meets a bold, untamed spirit?

MORE OMODA THAN EVER. A new vision of crossover design and lifestyle is about to be revealed.

When Miss World Meets Global Youth Culture: A Crossover Spectacle Awaits

The evening will also bring together inspiring figures from a range of fields.

Miss World representatives from different countries will take the stage, bringing international fashion, cultural diversity and individual expression together on one stage. The passions of young people take many forms, from bold fashion statements and the rhythm of music to unique perspectives on technology and emerging trends.

The Real Highlights Are Co-Created by Users Worldwide

Beyond the dazzling performances under the spotlight, the stories of real users will be just as worth celebrating.

That evening, OMODA & JAECOO owners from around the world will come together to perform a song dedicated to the brand. Different languages, cultures and personal stories will unite through one melody, creating a shared brand memory co-created by users worldwide.

Driven by deep insights into user needs, the brand hit one million in sales in just three years, setting the fastest growth record in the global automotive industry. To date, it has expanded into 79 markets worldwide, covering Europe, Asia, Australia, Africa, Latin America, and the Middle East. Europe stands out as a particularly strong market - the brand has already entered 22 European countries and become one of the fastest-growing car brands.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/fd9ccb55-85c1-4d34-97c5-703c8160d420.



Tracy Wang Brand Manager Chery Automobile Tel: +86 137 2120 0841 Email: wangyuncui2@mychery.com

© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
KI-Euphorie kippt - Bei diesen 5 Aktien droht der Crash!
Drei Jahre lang kannten KI-Aktien fast nur eine Richtung: nach oben. Billionenschwere Investitionspläne von Alphabet, Amazon, Meta und Microsoft haben Halbleiter- und Infrastrukturwerte auf immer neue Höhen getrieben. Doch jetzt bekommt die Erfolgsstory gefährliche Risse.

Steigende Anleiherenditen verteuern die Finanzierung, während die gewaltigen KI-Ausgaben zunehmend nicht mehr aus den laufenden Cashflows bezahlt werden können. Gleichzeitig zeigen günstigere chinesische Modelle, dass leistungsfähige KI womöglich mit deutlich weniger Rechenleistung auskommt. Damit wächst die Gefahr, dass heute für Milliarden errichtete Kapazitäten morgen nicht die erhofften Renditen liefern.

Für Anleger könnte das zum Problem werden. Denn treffen steigende Finanzierungskosten auf Überkapazitäten und enttäuschende Cashflows, geraten gerade hoch bewertete KI-Profiteure schnell unter Druck. Aus den größten Gewinnern der vergangenen Jahre könnten so die größten Verlierer der nächsten Korrektur werden.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport zeigen wir 5 Aktien, bei denen das Chance-Risiko-Verhältnis jetzt besonders gefährlich erscheint – und bei denen Anleger genauer hinschauen sollten.

Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern – bevor die KI-Euphorie ihren nächsten Realitätstest erlebt!
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