

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - Pro Medicus Ltd. (PME.AX, PMCUF), a healthcare informatics company, announced that its wholly owned U.S. subsidiary, Visage Imaging, Inc., has signed a seven-year, A$43 million contract with Virtua Health, a South Jersey-based health system, to deploy its Visage 7 Enterprise Imaging Platform across the organization's network.



Following its acquisition of Visage Imaging in 2009, Pro Medicus broadened its focus on medical imaging technology. Its Visage 7 suite provides enterprise imaging, workflow, and archive capabilities on a scalable platform designed for deployment across public and private cloud environments.



Virtua is a health system serving South Jersey, with a network that includes five hospitals and a workforce of approximately 15,000 employees, along with more than 3,000 affiliated physicians and clinicians. The organisation provides a range of healthcare services across the region and maintains academic affiliations with Rowan University, Penn Medicine, and the Children's Hospital of Philadelphia.



Based on a transactional licensing model, the contract will see the company's cloud-based Visage 7 Enterprise Imaging Platform, including Visage 7 Viewer, Visage 7 Workflow, Visage 7 Open Archive and Visage 7 Cardiology Imaging, implemented throughout Virtua, providing a single, unified enterprise imaging platform.



As part of the implementation, Visage will migrate imaging data from Virtua's legacy Picture Archiving and Communication System (PACS) archives to Visage 7 Open Archive.



The platform will also enable enterprise-wide access to medical images and integrate image distribution with Virtua's electronic health record (EHR) system.



Planning for the rollout is expected to begin immediately, with implementation following Visage's cloud-based deployment process.



The system is targeted to go live in late second quarter to early third quarter of calendar year 2027.



'Virtua provides outstanding, innovative care to all of South Jersey,' said Dr Sam Hupert, Pro Medicus CEO.



PME.AX has traded between A$107.75 and A$291.00 over the past 52 weeks. The stock is currently at A$182.50, up 1.43%.



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