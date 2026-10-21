Forbo Holding AG / Key word(s): Miscellaneous
MEDIA RELEASE
Sustainable profitable growth, strengthening financial performance and disciplined capital allocation are at the core of Forbo's transformation
Forbo Group, Baar, October 21, 2026
Johannes Huber, CEO of Forbo, said: "Today marks an important milestone for Forbo. Forbo has strong market positions, differentiated products, an engaged team and significant untapped potential. Our priority is to translate these strengths into sustainable profitable growth. We are sharpening our customer and market focus, strengthening sales and operational execution, and investing in future growth. With clear priorities, measurable targets and accountability across both divisions, we are committed to unlocking Forbo's full potential and creating sustainable value for our customers, employees and shareholders."
MEDIA RELEASE (PDF-FILE)
About Forbo
Contact person:
End of Inside Information
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Forbo Holding AG
|Lindenstrasse 8
|6341 Baar
|Switzerland
|Phone:
|+41 58 787 25 25
|Fax:
|+41 58 787 25 20
|E-mail:
|info@forbo.com
|Internet:
|www.forbo.com
|ISIN:
|CH0003541510
|Valor:
|354151
|Listed:
|SIX Swiss Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|2416480
|End of Announcement
|EQS News Service
2416480 21-Oct-2026 CET/CEST