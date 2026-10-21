The Independent Commission Against Corruption of Hong Kong, China: ICAC co-hosts landmark regional capacity building programme to advance corruption prevention across Africa

ICAC co-hosts landmark regional capacity building programme to advance corruption prevention across Africa

HONG KONG, Oct. 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Regional Capacity Building Programme - Global Frontiers in Corruption Prevention" co-organised by the Hong Kong International Academy Against Corruption (HKIAAC) of the ICAC of Hong Kong, China, the Special Investigating Unit (SIU) of South Africa, and the International Association of Anti-Corruption Authorities (IAACA) ended in a high note earlier in Pretoria, South Africa.

Drawing approximately 100 graft fighters from 17 jurisdictions across the African region, the four-day initiative held between October 12 and 15 marked the first regional capacity building programme organised following the signing of the landmark Memorandum of Understanding between the ICAC and the SIU in 2024. This regional capacity building programme also set an ICAC's new record in the international training arena, becoming the widest jurisdictional participation that ICAC conducted overseas.

Leveraging the dynamic tripartite partnership among the ICAC, the HKIAAC, and the IAACA, the programme aimed to equip African counterparts to enhance technical capacity within their home jurisdictions for implementing corruption prevention frameworks, assist them in leveraging investigative findings to formulate system reforms for plugging identified corruption loopholes and to build a unified Asia-Africa-IAACA network for continuous information sharing and institutional support.

During the programme, ICAC representatives examined a wide range of topics to illustrate Hong Kong's successful experience in fighting corruption and building integrity. On the preventive front, ICAC officers shared how the Commission harnessed technology for corruption prevention by introducing its new Integrity Assurance Standards for Computer System, as well as advancing integrity standards across industries through public-private partnerships.

On the educational front, ICAC's multi-faceted approach comprising meaningful youth engagement and innovative media publicity was expounded. On the enforcement front, seasoned ICAC investigator shed light on combating misconduct in public office and financial fraud involving corruption risks through case studies.

ICAC representatives also took the opportunity to examine how the Commission's new "Tianma" AI enforcement system could reshape the future of anti-graft enforcement.

On behalf of the ICAC, Principal Corruption Prevention Officer Mr Stanley Chio Kai-ming expressed gratitude to the SIU for its unwavering support in co-organising the programme. While this programme bridged the distinct experiences of Hong Kong and Africa, the ICAC looked forward to forging a vibrant network connecting practitioners across African nations to advance global integrity together.

Participants coming from Botswana, Chad, Democratic Republic of the Congo, The Gambia, Ghana, Kenya, Lesotho, Libya, Malawi, Namibia, Nigeria, South Africa, the United Republic of Tanzania, Togo, Uganda, Zambia, and Zimbabwe, highly appreciated the programme, adding that the impactful sharing from ICAC officers offered invaluable insights and consolidated their collective commitment to combat corruption for safeguarding the African continent.

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