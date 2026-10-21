A research team in China has developed a novel preheating-assisted mechanical polishing process to separate ethylene-vinyl acetate (EVA) encapsulants from end-of-life photovoltaic modules. The researchers built an adjustable experimental platform to systematically investigate the effects of key processing parameters on EVA removal and recovery. "The process efficiency, in terms of EVA removal rate and recovery rate, will be systematically evaluated by investigating the effects of three key parameters: preheating temperature, polishing head speed, and tool penetration depth," the researchers said. ...

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