The Peruvian government has proposed resuming talks with Chile on the interconnection of their electricity grids, a project that could facilitate the use of Chilean solar and wind power while taking advantage of the complementary nature of Peru's natural gas and hydropower resources. The announcement was made by Peru's Minister of Energy and Mines, Guillermo Shinno, during the 21st meeting of the Chile-Peru Business Council, recently held in Lima. Shinno noted that electricity integration is part of Commitment 21 of the Santiago Action Plan and expressed his intention to meet with Chilean Energy ...

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