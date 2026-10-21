A battery plant with hundreds of small inverters may require more frequent attention than one with a handful of large units, though it can still lose less capacity overall. For owners comparing string and central power conversion systems (PCS), however, the availability benefit is not always clear. The distinction between central and string inverters matters when an availability claim becomes part of a project's business case. Smaller, more frequent outages can be less disruptive, but the benefit depends on how often equipment fails and how quickly it returns to service. What smaller converters ...

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