As solar and battery energy storage systems (BESS) become increasingly common, installers frequently encounter projects that combine equipment from different manufacturers. While these systems may operate independently without issues, integrating them into a shared electrical infrastructure introduces important safety challenges that designers must address. The challenge of different ecosystems Consider an existing PV system paired with a newly installed battery from another manufacturer. Although both systems may be individually certified, they do not necessarily communicate or coordinate their ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...