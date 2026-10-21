Ashoka WhiteOak Emerging Markets Trust Plc - Appointment of Sole Corporate Broker

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, October 21

LEI: 254900Z4X5Y7NTODRI75

21 October 2026

Ashoka WhiteOak Emerging Markets Trust plc

Appointment of Sole Corporate Broker

The Board of Ashoka WhiteOak Emerging Markets Trust plc (the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has appointed Deutsche Bank AG, London Branch (trading for these purposes as Deutsche Numis) as the Company's Sole Corporate Broker with immediate effect.

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