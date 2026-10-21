Ashoka WhiteOak Emerging Markets Trust Plc - Appointment of Sole Corporate Broker
PR Newswire
LONDON, United Kingdom, October 21
LEI: 254900Z4X5Y7NTODRI75
21 October 2026
Ashoka WhiteOak Emerging Markets Trust plc
Appointment of Sole Corporate Broker
The Board of Ashoka WhiteOak Emerging Markets Trust plc (the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has appointed Deutsche Bank AG, London Branch (trading for these purposes as Deutsche Numis) as the Company's Sole Corporate Broker with immediate effect.
END
For further information, please contact:
Burson Buchanan
Henry Wilson
Nick Croysdill
+44 (0) 20 7466 5000
AWEM@buchanancomms.co.uk
Deutsche Numis
Hugh Jonathan
Matt Goss
+44 (0) 20 7545 8000
JTC (UK) Limited
Susan Fadil
Ruth Wright
AWEMT.cosec@jtcgroup.com
+44 (0) 203 893 1005
+44 (0) 203 893 1011