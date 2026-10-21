

PARIS (dpa-AFX) - Edenred SA (EDNMF.PK), a French digital services and payment solutions company, reported Wednesday slightly lower revenues for the third quarter, and confirmed EBITDA outlook for fiscal 2026, 2027 and 2028.



In the third quarter, total revenue edged down to 725 million euros from last year's 726 million euros. On a like-for-like basis, revenues dropped 1.3 percent.



Operating revenue remained flat at 667 million euros on reported basis, but was down 1.2 percent on LFL basis.



Looking ahead for fiscal 2026, the company continues to expect a decline in EBITDA of between 10 percent and 7 percent like for like, equivalent to a range of around 1.22 billion to 1.26 billion.



Beyond 2026, Edenred said it will resume its sustainable and profitable growth trajectory, confirming its outlook for both 2027 and 2028.



EBITDA is still expected to grow between 8 percent and 12 percent like for like.



Copyright(c) 2026 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

© 2026 AFX News