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WKN: 917177 | ISIN: AU000000TCL6 | Ticker-Symbol: TU9
Tradegate
21.10.26 | 07:44
8,850 Euro
+3,51 % +0,300
Branche
Sonstige Technologie
Aktienmarkt
S&P/ASX 50
1-Jahres-Chart
TRANSURBAN GROUP Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
TRANSURBAN GROUP 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
8,6258,87509:10
8,6508,85009:01
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
TRANSURBAN
TRANSURBAN GROUP Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
TRANSURBAN GROUP8,850+3,51 %
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.