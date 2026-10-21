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WKN: A0B5TU | ISIN: GB00B012TP20 | Ticker-Symbol: HDK
Frankfurt
21.10.26 | 08:04
3,300 Euro
-0,60 % -0,020
Branche
Handel/E-Commerce
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-250
1-Jahres-Chart
HALFORDS GROUP PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
HALFORDS GROUP PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
3,3203,44009:10
Dow Jones News
21.10.2026 08:33 Uhr
198 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
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Halfords Group PLC: Trading update for the 26 weeks to 2 October 2026

DJ Halfords Group PLC: Trading update for the 26 weeks to 2 October 2026 

Halfords Group PLC (HFD) 
Halfords Group PLC: Trading update for the 26 weeks to 2 October 2026 
21-Oct-2026 / 07:00 GMT/BST 
 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
21 October 2026 
Halfords Group plc 
Trading update for the 26 weeks to 2 October 2026 
Strong trading in H1 supports previously upgraded FY27 guidance 
Halfords Group plc ("Halfords" or "the Group"), the UK's leading provider of motoring and cycling products and 
services, is today releasing a trading update covering the 26 weeks ending 2 October 2026. 
 . Group like-for-like ("LfL") sales grew 7.1%, supporting the FY27 profit upgrade communicated in our 
  trading update on 27 August 2026. 
   - Retail LfL sales grew 7.7%, with Motoring LfL sales up 7.3% and Cycling LfL sales up 8.3%. 
   - Autocentres (ex-Avayler) LfL sales grew 6.1%^1. 
 
 . As indicated in the August trading statement our strong performance in H1 was underpinned by momentum 
  across the business as we deliver against our strategic priorities, alongside strong demand for seasonal categories 
  through the summer months. 
 . We continue to expect FY27 underlying profit before tax of between GBP55m and GBP65m. The strong H1 
  performance combined with accelerated investments in marketing and technology in H2 will result in underlying 
  profit before tax being weighted towards H1. 
Our next update will be our HY27 interim results announcement scheduled for 26 November 2026. 
Henry Birch, Chief Executive of Halfords, commented: 
"The business continued to perform positively through the first half as we benefited from good execution against our 
strategic priorities and strong sales of seasonal categories through the warm summer weather. We move into the second 
half with confidence and look forward to sharing more detail on our progress at our interim results announcement later 
next month." 
For further information 
Investors:              
Holly Cassell, Director of Strategy, Corporate Affairs & Investor Relations                                 
investor.relations@halfords.co.uk 
Media: 
Jonathan Sibun / Will Palfreyman, Teneo                                                                                
                                          halfords@teneo.com 
Notes to Editors 
www.halfords.com            www.avayler.com         www.tredz.co.uk      www.halfordscompany.com                       
Halfords is the UK's leading provider of motoring and cycling services and products. We operate via 367 Halfords 
stores, two Performance Cycling stores (trading as Tredz), 497 consumer garages and a network of 91 commercial fleet 
locations nationwide. Customers also have access to c.250 mobile service vans (trading as Halfords Mobile Expert and 
National) and c.550 commercial vans. Customers can shop at halfords.com and tredz.co.uk for pick up at their local 
store or direct home delivery, as well as booking garage services online at halfords.com. Through its subsidiary 
Avayler, Halfords also sells the Group's bespoke, internally developed SaaS solution to clients in the USA and 
Australia. 
Cautionary statement  
This report contains certain forward-looking statements with respect to the financial condition, results of operations, 
and businesses of Halfords Group plc. These statements and forecasts involve risk, uncertainty and assumptions because 
they relate to events and depend upon circumstances that will occur in the future. There are a number of factors that 
could cause actual results or developments to differ materially from those expressed or implied by these 
forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are made only as at the date of this announcement. Nothing 
in this announcement should be construed as a profit forecast. Except as required by law, Halfords Group plc has no 
obligation to update the forward-looking statements or to correct any inaccuracies therein. 
  
=-------------------------------------- 
^1 The Group has two reporting segments: Autocentres (c.40% of Group revenue) and Retail (c.60%, across Motoring and 
Cycling). 
Motoring across both segments represents c.80% of total sales. 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
View original content: EQS News 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
ISIN:     GB00B012TP20 
Category Code: TST 
TIDM:     HFD 
LEI Code:   54930086FKBWWJIOBI79 
Sequence No.: 446928 
EQS News ID:  2419042 
  
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://nwr.eqs-cockpit.com/fncls2.ssx?application_id=2419042&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ebed8b539-0373-42bd-8d0e-f3efeec9bbed

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

October 21, 2026 02:00 ET (06:00 GMT)

© 2026 Dow Jones News
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