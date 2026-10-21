Avance Clinical to Meet European Biotechs at ESMO Congress 2026 and Appoints Wendy Hamon as Senior Vice President, Oncology Center of Excellence

Executive Medical Director Dr George Peoples to discuss oncology programs from preclinical through Phase II in Madrid

ADELAIDE, Australia, Oct. 21, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Avance Clinical, a global full-service CRO headquartered in Australia dedicated to servicing international biotechs, will meet European biotech sponsors at ESMO Congress 2026, 23-27 October at IFEMA Madrid, Spain. Leading the team is Dr George Peoples , Executive Medical Director, Oncology Center of Excellence . The company also announces the appointment of Wendy Hamon as Senior Vice President, Oncology Center of Excellence.

Dr Peoples brings more than three decades of cancer vaccine and immunotherapy development. An MD Anderson-trained surgical oncologist, he served 30 years in the US military as a surgeon, oncologist, and research scientist, retiring as a Colonel. He founded the Cancer Vaccine Development Program, which licensed four cancer vaccines for commercial development, and the oncology-focused CRO LumaBridge, and has authored more than 350 peer-reviewed publications.

"European biotechs are deciding how and where to advance their oncology assets," said Dr Peoples. "We support them from preclinical planning through to the end of Phase II, with continuity of leadership at every step."

Wendy Hamon joins the Center with more than 28 years of pharmaceutical and CRO experience, including over 20 years in oncology drug development. Her appointment will support the continued growth of the Center, which is purpose-built for cancer drug development.

"It is an honor to join Avance Clinical and its Oncology Center of Excellence as it evolves," said Hamon. "Oncology sponsors need a partner who operates as an extension of the sponsor team and who is committed to asset development through the product lifecycle. We combine specialist oncology expertise with best-in-class delivery, wherever sponsors are and whatever their phase."

The Center brings together scientific, medical, regulatory, and operational leadership. Its capabilities include:

complex early-phase designs, including adaptive and Bayesian dose escalation

translational and biomarker strategy

disciplined patient selection

oncology-focused site networks across Australia, New Zealand, Asia Pacific, North America, and Europe

The team has delivered more than 260 oncology trials in five years, across solid tumors (including non-small cell lung cancer, melanoma, ovarian cancer, glioblastoma and hepatocellular carcinoma), hematological malignancies (including multiple myeloma, lymphoma and leukemia), and novel modalities such as RNAi, cell-based therapies and targeted small molecules. Sponsors can start fast in Australia and New Zealand, or begin wherever their program fits best, with one team throughout.

European biotech leaders attending ESMO can schedule a meeting with Dr Peoples.

About Avance Clinical

Avance Clinical is the largest premium full-service Australian headquartered CRO delivering high-quality clinical trials in Australia, New Zealand, Asia Pacific, North America, and Europe for biotechs. With more than 30 years of experience and expertise across 250+ indications, Avance Clinical supports programs from pre-clinical consulting to later-phase trials, backed by deep regulatory, clinical, and operational capability. The company has partnered with more than 750 emerging biotech companies and received multiple Frost & Sullivan CRO Market Leadership and Customer Value Leadership awards, including recognition as 2026 Global Biotechnology CRO Company of the Year.

Find out more:

Book a meeting with Dr Peoples at ESMO 2026

with Dr Peoples at ESMO 2026 Connect with Wendy Hamon

Learn about the Oncology Center of Excellence

Request a proposal

For media enquiries, email media@avancecro.com .

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at

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