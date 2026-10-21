

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - NEXTDC (NXT.AX, NXDCF), an Australian data centre operator, on Wednesday announced that it has lowered its net revenue and underlying EBITDA guidance for fiscal 2027 following delay in additional power supply to its M3 Melbourne data centre.



Following the news, the shares traded 41.72 percent lower on the Australian Securities Exchange, closing Wednesday's trading at A$5.35.



The company said the delay is due to Jemena Electricity Networks Ltd's suspension of parts of the planned electricity network upgrades amid community and stakeholder opposition.



For fiscal 2027, the company now expects net revenue of A$475 million to A$500 million, down from its previous guidance of A$615 million to A$640 million.



Underlying EBITDA, excluding non-recurring items, is now forecast at A$245 million to A$265 million, compared with the earlier range of A$385 million to A$410 million.



The revised forecast excludes revenue and attributable EBITDA from affected M3 customer contracts, including capacity already being billed and any potential service level credits.



The company said the August guidance included approximately A$140 million each in net revenue and underlying EBITDA from the affected contracts. The timing and scale of their contribution remain uncertain.



The next increase in grid supply to M3 is now expected in fiscal 2028, while a planning decision on Stages 6 and 7 of the projects is expected after the Victorian state election on November 28, 2026.



NEXTDC said construction of the M3 data halls is continuing and is working with the affected customer and Jemena to bring forward power supply and limit the impact of the delays.



Copyright(c) 2026 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

© 2026 AFX News