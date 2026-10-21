Sunnyvale, California--(Newsfile Corp. - October 21, 2026) - Talking Tree, the nonprofit building enterprise-grade legal AI at nonprofit prices, announced today that contract redlining is now available directly in the chat interface of Redwood, its AI legal companion. The feature, previously accessible only through the Microsoft Word add-in, lets users redline a contract, see each suggested edit, and download a counter-redlined document without ever leaving their browser.

"I complained one too many times about waiting in line, so Engineering made redlining portable," said Cecilia Wang, co-founder and CEO of Talking Tree. "Now everyone can review contracts while standing in line at a children's amusement park."

The new workflow is three steps: upload the other party's draft to the Talking Tree repository, ask Talking Tree to review their edits and generate the redline, then download the updated draft and email it back. Each suggested change arrives in three parts: a plain-English explanation of why the clause matters, the original language struck through, and the proposed replacement underneath. Users can copy a single edit without applying the rest, or download the full contract as a Word document with real tracked changes that opposing counsel can open normally.





Talking Tree's redlining feature



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On the backend, the auto-redliner is guided by multiple industry-based playbooks and templates, tuned to the documents Talking Tree's customers handle most: NDAs, service agreements, vendor contracts, term sheets, and commercial leases. The original upload is never altered, Redwood works from a copy.

Redlining in chat is included in Talking Tree's membership plans, which range from $19.99 to $149.99 per month. The Microsoft Word add-in remains available for professionals who prefer to redline directly in a document.

As a 501(c)(3) nonprofit, Talking Tree prices its tools at roughly 80% below market and reinvests what it earns into expanding legal access for startups, small businesses, and the organizations that can't afford Big Law. Redwood, and the new in-chat redlining, now serve more than 14,000 businesses worldwide.

About Talking Tree

Talking Tree is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit legal technology organization that makes enterprise-grade AI legal tools accessible to startups, small businesses, independent contractors, and underserved entrepreneurs. Built by attorneys with Am Law 100 and Fortune 500 experience, its platform, including the Redwood AI assistant, Roble redaction, and a library of attorney-vetted templates operates at true cost. Talking Tree is not a law firm and does not provide legal advice. For more, visit talkingtree.app.

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