Unsuccessful applicants can get free guidance on their strengths and the roles that suit them

Sapia.ai, the AI hiring platform built on transparency, fairness and trust, today launched Love-jection. The initiative lets clients offer unsuccessful applicants free access to Phai, Sapia.ai's AI career coach, so they can understand their strengths and find roles that suit them.

Skills-based hiring assumes candidates know their own skills. Many don't, especially as jobs change. Across more than 10 million AI interviews, 80% of candidates say AI feedback on their skills increased their self-awareness. Young people feel this most. With UK youth unemployment at 16.4%, according to government figures, many apply without a clear sense of what they're good at, and rejection rarely gives them anything to build on.

Coaching built on evidence

Every applicant completes a structured interview that measures their skills against the role. Unsuccessful candidates can then continue with Phai, which summarises their goals, strengths and working style, checks it has understood them, and offers judgement-free guidance on where to go next, including suitable open roles from the employer's ATS or external job boards. Conversations are confidential; employers see only aggregated insights.

For employers, rejection is a brand moment

Large employers turn away far more people than they hire, and for consumer brands, many applicants are also customers. How a rejection feels shapes whether they keep buying, recommend the brand or apply again. Love-jection makes sure every candidate gets something of value.

Love-jection is part of Sapia.ai's Authentic Transparency initiative, which explains to candidates how and why AI is used in their hiring and gives every candidate personalised feedback.

"We've always been on the candidate's side, giving them agency in a market that too often treats them as data to be filtered," said Barb Hyman, Founder and CEO of Sapia.ai. "Most people don't know their own skills, and with jobs changing this fast, how could they? Self-awareness is a gift, and rejection is the moment people need it most."

About Sapia.ai

Sapia.ai is an AI hiring platform used by organisations worldwide to hire fairly, quickly and at scale without compromising candidate experience. Its Skills Interview has powered more than 10 million candidate interviews and is certified to ISO 42001, the international standard for AI management systems.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20261021429437/en/

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