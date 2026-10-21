LemFi launches the biggest product expansion in its history, adding UK savings, credit, and data eSIM in 100+ destinations

A rebuilt app brings transfers, savings, credit and connectivity together in one platform for people building financial lives across borders

New global brand, "Ambition has no passport", reflects LemFi's evolution from remittances into a broader financial platform serving more than two million customers

LemFi, the financial platform for people building lives across borders, today announced the launch of its new global brand platform, "Ambition has no passport", alongside a completely rebuilt app, launching the largest product expansion in its history.

More than two million customers use LemFi to move money to more than 30 countries, with over $2 billion in monthly transaction volume, and the company plans to add more countries next year. The expanded platform now includes savings and credit in the UK, eSIMs in more than 100 destinations, alongside LemFi's existing international payments service.

People who move countries arrive with a career, a qualification and a savings record, only to find that almost none of it counts. A credit history rarely survives a border crossing. Around 304 million people now live outside the country where they were born, sending some $905 billion home each year. Yet many financial services remain designed around individual products or customers living their financial lives in a single country. LemFi is building its platform around that gap, extending from the international transfers on which the company was founded into a wider range of financial services designed for people whose lives span borders.

"We started LemFi because sending money home was broken. What we learned is that the harder problem starts after the transfer," said Ridwan Olalere, co-founder and CEO of LemFi. "Our customers are building careers and businesses in one country while supporting people in another, and the financial system treats them as if they can only exist in one place at a time. That is the wrong answer for people this ambitious, so we have rebuilt LemFi to work the way their lives do. Ambition travels. The infrastructure behind it should travel too."

Inside LemFi's expanded platform

Transfers, still at the heart of it. Send money to more than 30 countries across Africa, Asia, Europe and beyond, from the same account that now saves, borrows and connects.

Savings that stay within reach in the UK. The LemFi Instant Access Savings Account currently pays a boosted 5% AER for the first six months from account opening; it then reverts to 3.04% AER (tracker), tracking the Bank of England base rate. Accounts open from £1, with no penalty for withdrawals. Deposits are held by ClearBank and protected by the Financial Services Compensation Scheme (FSCS) up to £120,000 per eligible depositor.

A credit history that travels in the UK. A revolving credit line, available subject to availability, is issued by Lemfi Credit through Pillar, the FCA-regulated credit provider LemFi acquired in 2025. It is available as a virtual card through Apple Pay and Google Pay and can be used for both spending and sending. Eligible customers can also see their Equifax credit score in the app for free.

eSIM in more than 100 destinations, in every market. Buy mobile data before arriving, with no SIM swap and no roaming bill.

A brand and an app rebuilt together

The app has been re-architected from the ground up to hold several products across several countries in a single account, rather than bolting them onto a transfer app. The redesign also brings LemFi's products to the forefront of the experience, making them easier to discover and creating an architecture that lets the company add new services as it expands.

The company has also introduced its new global brand platform, "Ambition has no passport", reflecting its focus on customers building careers, businesses, families and financial lives across borders. The new identity spans LemFi's product interface, website, marketing and social channels and will roll out across its global markets.

"LemFi started as a way to send money home. Our customers turned it into a way to build a life across borders," said Isabel Ron-Pedrique, VP of Design and Brand at LemFi. "They are not defined by the country they left. They are defined by what they are building. Ambition has no passport is not a line we placed on top of the product. It is the idea the whole system is built from, from the app you open in the morning to the poster you walk past on the way to work. We have built this brand to keep up with them"

Savings and credit are available in the UK at launch, with other markets to follow.

About LemFi

LemFi is the financial platform for people building lives across borders. Founded in 2021 by Ridwan Olalere and Rian Cochran, LemFi serves more than two million customers, moving money to more than 30 countries across Africa, Asia, Europe and beyond, with around $2 billion in transactions every month. The company has raised more than $85 million from Highland Europe, Left Lane Capital, Palm Drive Capital, Endeavor Catalyst and Y Combinator. www.lemfi.com

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20261021490151/en/

Contacts:

Georgina Trott georgina@burlington.cc