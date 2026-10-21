Queen Mary 2 to make history in Liverpool on landmark 500th Transatlantic Crossing as Cunard unveils 93 new voyages

SOUTHAMPTON, England, Oct. 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Luxury British cruise line Cunard has unveiled a new programme of 93 voyages sailing between October 2028 and May 2029.

Highlights include Queen Mary 2's landmark 500th Transatlantic Crossing, a roundtrip World Voyage on board Queen Elizabeth and an unforgettable South America Discovery voyage on board Queen Anne, featuring Rio de Janeiro during Carnival.

The new programme spans 104 destinations across 49 countries, with opportunities to visit 64 UNESCO World Heritage Sites. Guests will spend an average of 12 hours in port and can enjoy 18 overnight port calls and 18 late-evening departures, offering more time to immerse themselves in some of the world's most captivating destinations.

Queen Mary 2 makes history in Liverpool

The world's only ocean liner will offer a diverse programme featuring iconic Transatlantic Crossings, Caribbean voyages from Southampton and New York, a 14-night Norway and Northern Lights itinerary and a 14-night Western Mediterranean voyage timed to coincide with UK Easter school holidays.

Highlights include an overnight call in Bridgetown, Barbados, and Philipsburg, St Maarten. Guests will have more time to experience two of the Caribbean's most vibrant destinations from sunset cocktails and beachfront dining in Barbados to evenings exploring Philipsburg's bustling waterfront.

The season culminates in Queen Mary 2's landmark 500th Transatlantic Crossing, a 21-night roundtrip voyage from New York. Guests can also embark in Hamburg, Southampton and Liverpool, offering guests the opportunity to be part of a defining chapter in Cunard's history. The sailing marks the first time since 2015 that guests have been able to depart Liverpool on a Cunard Transatlantic Crossing, marking a significant moment for Cunard and its spiritual home.

Queen Victoria's new Scandinavian escapes

Sailing from Southampton, Queen Victoria's programme will span Scandinavia, Northern Europe, the Norwegian fjords, as well as Spain, Portugal, Morocco and the Canary Islands.

Guests can choose from a diverse collection of voyages, from exploring the cultures and cuisines of Spain, Portugal and Morocco to discovering the natural beauty of the Canary Islands, Scandinavia and Norway. New seven, 14-night and 16-night voyages include a February half-term sailing with an overnight stay in Oslo, plus a longer Scandinavian voyage featuring overnight stays in Copenhagen and Oslo. The season also features two seven-night Easter school holiday voyages, with one visiting Spain and France and the other exploring the Norwegian fjords.

Queen Elizabeth's 115-night world voyage

After sailing from Barcelona to Miami, Queen Elizabeth will offer four 14-night Caribbean voyages from Miami, including special Thanksgiving and Christmas sailings and a New Year's Eve voyage featuring fireworks in St Thomas.

The 2,074-passenger ship will then embark on a roundtrip World Voyage from Southampton and Miami, spanning five continents and calling at destinations across New Zealand, Australia, Asia and South Africa. Guests can experience iconic highlights across the globe, from the tranquil islands of the South Pacific to Singapore's celebrated Michelin-starred street food and Cape Town's spectacular Table Mountain. Marking Queen Elizabeth's return to New Zealand for the first time in four years, the voyage includes calls to Auckland and Wellington. Overnight stays include Cape Town, Singapore, Hong Kong and Sydney.

Queen Anne's South America Discovery

Queen Anne will return to South America in 2029, on an 86-night South America Discovery voyage from Southampton, with guests also able to embark in Hamburg on an extended 90-night sailing.

The voyage combines Caribbean ports with an immersive exploration of Brazil, Uruguay, Argentina, Chile and Peru. Guests can experience the region's diverse cultures, cuisines and landscapes with extended time to discover some of South America's most celebrated destinations.

Among the voyage's most eagerly anticipated highlights is an overnight stay in Rio de Janeiro during the world-famous Carnival, alongside overnight calls in Montevideo, Buenos Aires, Valparaiso and Callao.

Seven maiden port calls for Queen Anne and Queen Elizabeth

The programme introduces seven maiden port calls, including Cunard's first-ever visit to Praia, Cape Verde.

Queen Elizabeth will visit Fort-de-France, Martinique, and Nawiliwili, Hawaii, for the first time while Queen Anne will make maiden calls to San Juan, Puerto Rico; St Thomas, U.S. Virgin Islands; Castries, St Lucia; and Colón, Panama, for the first time.

Paul Ludlow, President of Cunard, said: "Some journeys become stories you'll tell for years to come, and this new programme brings together some of the most memorable experiences we have ever offered.

"Queen Mary 2's landmark 500th Transatlantic Crossing will be one of the most significant moments in Cunard's modern history, reconnecting Liverpool with our iconic Transatlantic service. Alongside Queen Elizabeth's World Voyage and the opportunity to experience Rio Carnival with Queen Anne, these voyages showcase the breadth and richness of the Cunard experience.

"Whether guests are looking for a short European escape, an iconic ocean crossing or the adventure of a lifetime, there is a voyage designed to inspire."

Cunard World Club members will have exclusive early access to bookings from 2pm GMT on 3 November 2026, with general sale opening from 2pm GMT on 4 November 2026.

Guests booking before midnight on 30 December 2026 can take advantage of a 10% Early Booking Saving when booking a Cunard Fare available on all applicable voyages, or an Early Saver Fare where available.

For more information about Cunard, or to book a voyage, visit www.cunard.com.

Notes to Editors

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ABOUT CUNARD:

Cunard is a luxury British cruise line, renowned for creating unforgettable experiences around the world. Cunard has been a leading operator of passenger ships since 1840.

The Cunard experience is built on fine dining, world class enrichment, and outstanding White Star service. From a partnership with two-Michelin starred chef Michel Roux, and inspiring guest speakers, to Broadway and West End award-winning theatre productions, every detail has been meticulously crafted to make the experience unforgettable. A pioneer in transatlantic journeys and round world voyages, destinations sailed to also include Europe, the Caribbean, Alaska, the Far East and Australia.

There are currently four Cunard ships, Queen Mary 2, Queen Elizabeth, Queen Victoria and new ship, Queen Anne, which entered service in May 2024. For more information, visit www.cunard.com .

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