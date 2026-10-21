VTT Info: SISU truck runs on hydrogen and electricity - the chargeable battery-fuel cell hybrid answers the challenges of emission-free heavy-duty transport

SISU truck runs on hydrogen and electricity - the chargeable battery-fuel cell hybrid answers the challenges of emission-free heavy-duty transport

In late 2026, a pilot project exploring the possibilities of using hydrogen and electricity to power heavy-duty transport on long haul journeys will begin in Finland. The pilot aims to develop technology that contributes to the EU's objective of emission-free heavy road freight transport.

ESPOO, Finland, Oct. 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The pilot project, led by VTT Technical Research Centre of Finland, has introduced a high-tech hybrid truck combining electric mobility and hydrogen fuel cells in a unique way. The SISU Escalate truck, manufactured by Sisu Auto, runs primarily on electricity, and the hydrogen fuel cells serve as an alternative power source for quick charging on long haul assignments. The truck will start normal transport operation in late 2026, and its journey will be continuously monitored and measured through vehicle data and a digital twin.

"We will collect data on the technology, energy consumption, and overall functionality and reliability of different solutions. The vehicle will drive 540 kilometres per day, during which we will monitor how much electricity and hydrogen it is using," says Mikko Pihlatie, Research Professor at VTT.

The project involves several partners from Finland. The vehicle is manufactured by Sisu Auto, the battery system comes from IONCOR, Kempower supplies the MCS charging infrastructure, while Hevtec is responsible for the vehicle-side charging solution and the integration of the electric powertrain. The truck will be operated by Jylhä Logistics between Vuosaari harbour in southern Finland and the city of Jyväskylä in central Finland. The vehicle's first, full-electric version was tested in spring 2026 by logistics company Rauanheimo.

Monitoring reveals development areas

"By monitoring the truck for six months, we will gain data about the vehicle's performance, the ways different factors such as weather conditions impact consumption, and what limitations may occur in the operation of the vehicle. This information will help us develop the charging station network and optimise energy consumption," Pihlatie says.

The data will allow the pilot team to calculate the most economic ways of driving this kind of hybrid vehicle. Price data on hydrogen fuel and charging will enable the team to estimate how much energy should be loaded and where. The data is benchmarked against diesel-powered vehicles to assess cost benefits.

Finnish winter is a challenge

The truck will operate as an articulated vehicle and also take on regional distribution assignments in the Helsinki metropolitan area. It utilises Finland's first hydrogen fuel station built in Jyväskylä. There are charging stations at both ends of the long haul route, and a megawatt scale charging station will be built along it.

"A total of four trucks are piloted across Europe in this project, with different structures and power sources. SISU Escalate is the heaviest and longest of these. With its size and the difficult winter conditions in Finland, the operating environment of this truck is the most demanding of the four," says Pihlatie.

The vehicle will explore particularly how zero-emission powertrains and charging and fuel stations perform in vehicle configurations used in Finland and Sweden. The two countries use longer and heavier articulated vehicles weighing up to 76 tonnes, whereas in other parts of Europe, the total mass of articulated trucks tends to be around 40 tonnes. In this pilot, the gross vehicle combination weight is limited to 68 tonnes.

The truck includes a 650 kWh battery and, as a secondary power source, a fuel cell with a maximum power of 120 kW. Due to the hydrogen tanks and battery pack, the chassis is longer than usual for tractor units.

Truck full of high tech

The pilot is part of the EU-funded ESCALATE project, which aims to prove that a zero-emission heavy vehicle can operate reliably in real-world driving conditions.

"The SISU Escalate truck is not a product that will be launched in the market, but rather a means for testing the technology. With the learnings from the pilot, we can choose the best solutions for a product series developed for the market. The data will help us develop energy management systems and optimise driving with the battery to maximise the distance that can be driven with electricity. Hydrogen is, after all, the more expensive fuel," says Petri Kananen, Head of Development at Sisu Auto.

"Battery technology is a key element in the electrification of traffic. The pilot is carried out with a highly demanding setup: the modular battery platform must function in a 76-tonne articulated vehicle, in harsh winter conditions, and on a long-haul route," says Juuso Kelkka, Senior Manager of Technology Development at IONCOR. "With this truck, we can prove that a lithium-ion battery is a viable solution even in these conditions."

The vehicle will be on display at European Hydrogen Week in Brussels from 26 to 30 October.

For additional information:

Mikko Pihlatie, Research Professor, VTT

+358 400 430 395, mikko.pihlatie@vtt.fi

Petri Kananen Head of Development, Oy Sisu Auto Ab

+358 50 468 1232, petri.kananen@sisuauto.com

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About ESCALATE

ESCALATE is a project funded by the EU's Horizon Europe programme that brings together 37 partners from 13 countries to develop and demonstrate next-generation zero-emission powertrain solutions for heavy-duty transport.

The project not only develops new technologies but also helps build the broader ecosystem needed for the transition to zero-emission freight transport, including standards, infrastructure, and the knowledge base on which Europe's future heavy-duty transport system can grow.

Heavy-duty road transport is one of Europe's most challenging climate issues. Trucks and other heavy-duty vehicles account for approximately one quarter of the EU's road transport CO2 emissions. Electrification alone is not sufficient to address the challenge, as long-haul freight operations require extensive driving range, full payload capacity, and rapid refuelling. Current battery technologies alone cannot fully meet these requirements.

Project website: ESCALATE project website

Further information on VTT:

Kirsi Jaatinen

Communications Manager

+358 20 722 6757, kirsi.jaatinen@vtt.fi

www.vtt.fi

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