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SF

WKN: A40PU4 | ISIN: FI4000577192 | Ticker-Symbol: H4N
Hamburg
21.10.26 | 09:16
4,690 Euro
0,00 % 0,000
Branche
Nahrungsmittel/Agrar
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
SOLAR FOODS OYJ Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
SOLAR FOODS OYJ 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
4,7504,79010:41
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
20.10.2026 21:00 Uhr
51 Leser
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Solar Foods Oyj: Changes in Solar Foods' Management Team and organization: Godert Zijlstra to leave his position at year-end

Solar Foods Oyj, company announcement, 20 October 2026 at 22:00 EEST

Changes in Solar Foods' Management Team and organization: Godert Zijlstra to leave his position at year-end

Solar Foods Oyj's Chief Commercial and Product Officer, Godert Zijlstra, has informed the company that he has decided to resign from his position due to personal reasons. The company and Zijlstra have agreed that his last workday in his position will be 31 December 2026. After that, he will continue advising Solar Foods in its ongoing key customer projects in 2027 in an advisory role until a successor has been appointed.

As a consequence, the Board of Directors of Solar Foods has resolved on changes in the company's organization. In the revised organization, the company's Chief Financial Officer and Deputy Chief Executive Officer (CFO and Deputy CEO) Ilkka Saura will be responsible in addition to the financial department for the Sales & Marketing function and the company's Chief Scientific Officer (CSO) Juha-Pekka Pitkänen will be responsible for the Regulatory Affairs function, both of which were previously the responsibilities of the Chief Commercial and Product Officer. The changes in the organization and the handover of responsibilities to the CFO and Deputy CEO and CSO will take effect immediately.

The title for Godert Zijlstra's successor will be Chief Product Officer (CPO) as of 1 January 2027, and the CPO will be responsible for the company's Application & Product Development, Product Management & Business Development and Nutrition Science functions. Solar Foods has initiated the recruitment of a new Chief Product Officer.

"Godert Zijlstra has played a key role in leading the execution of Solein's global commercialisation and product development. He brought strong background in the protein market and growth-focused roles in B2B business, as well as extensive experience in customer and consumer understanding which have supported our growth and advanced our development of Solein's product value proposition. We thank Godert for his work and contributions in the company and are pleased for his commitment to continue advising the company in 2027 until the successor is in place," says Rami Jokela, CEO of Solar Foods.

Solar Foods has built up its sales organization over the past two years, and as commercialization progresses, the company's Sales & Marketing functions will be organized into regional commercial teams in North America and in Europe and the rest of the world, supported by central Sales Operations and Marketing. To support the CFO's expanded scope of responsibilities, the company is strengthening its finance organization and will initiate the recruitment of a Finance Director. The incoming Finance Director will report to CFO and Deputy CEO Ilkka Saura.

Composition of Solar Foods' Management Team until 31 December 2026:

Chief Executive Officer Rami Jokela
Chief Financial Officer and Deputy Chief Executive Officer Ilkka Saura
Chief Commercial and Product Officer Godert Zijlstra (until 31 December 2026)
Chief Operating Officer Tiia Kuusimäki
Chief Technology Officer Petri Tervasmäki
Chief Scientific Officer Juha-Pekka Pitkänen

Composition of Solar Foods' Management Team, starting 1 January 2027:

Chief Executive Officer Rami Jokela
Chief Financial Officer and Deputy Chief Executive Officer Ilkka Saura
Chief Product Officer (recruitment ongoing)
Chief Operating Officer Tiia Kuusimäki
Chief Technology Officer Petri Tervasmäki
Chief Scientific Officer Juha-Pekka Pitkänen

Solar Foods Oyj

Further information:

CEO Rami Jokela, rami.jokela@solarfoods.com, tel. +358 10 579 3288

Certified Advisor

DNB Carnegie Investment Bank AB (publ)

About Solar Foods

Solar Foods produces Solein®, a protein created using carbon dioxide and electricity. This innovative production method is independent of weather and climate conditions, eliminating the need for traditional agriculture. Founded in Finland in 2017, Solar Foods is listed on the Nasdaq First North Growth Market Finland. Learn more at www.solarfoods.com and www.investors.solarfoods.com.

© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
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