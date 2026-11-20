Solar Foods Oyj, company release 20 November 2026 at 20:00

The Board of Directors of Solar Foods Oyj resolved on a new stock option plan 2/2026 for the company's management and other key personnel as well as on the issuance of option rights to the company's management

The Board of Directors of Solar Foods Oyj has on 20 November 2026 resolved to establish a new long-term share-based incentive plan for its management and other key personnel, stock option plan 2/2026, and has resolved on the issuance of option rights under the plan to the company's management without consideration. The terms and conditions of the stock option plan are appended to this company release. The resolution is based on the authorization granted to the Board of Directors by the Annual General Meeting held on 31 March 2026.

There is a weighty financial reason from the company's perspective for the issuance of the option rights, as the option rights are intended as part of the commitment and incentive scheme of the company's management and key personnel. The purpose of the plan is to align the interests of the participants and the shareholders by aligning the vesting of the option rights with the company's key business milestones as well as to commit the participants to the company. The target group of the stock option plan includes the company's CEO, the members of the Management Team and certain other key personnel of the company.

Structure and maximum amount of the plan

Under the stock option plan 2/2026, a total of no more than 750,850 option rights are issued. The option rights are issued in four annual tranches during 2026-2029, and the Board of Directors resolves on the issuance of each tranche separately on the basis of the authorization of the general meeting in force from time to time. In addition, the Board of Directors may separately resolve on the issuance of option rights to new members of the company's Management Team or to certain current or new key personnel in one or more tranches during 2026-2029.

The maximum number under the plan is binding: the annual tranches, new participants or individual multipliers may not, together, result in the maximum number being exceeded. One option right entitles the holder to subscribe for one new share in the company or one treasury share held by the company, and the option rights thus entitle the holders to subscribe for a total of no more than 750,850 new shares in the company or treasury shares held by the company. The option rights are granted without consideration.

The number of option rights of the CEO and the members of the Management Team has been sized based on the target level of the long-term incentive under the company's remuneration policy, which is 30 percent of base salary for the CEO and 25 percent of base salary for the members of the Management Team, measured by the theoretical market value of the option right on the date of valuation 10 November 2026. The number of option rights issued in each tranche is the maximum number, which is two times the target level; the target level is earned when two of the four milestones described below are met.

First tranche

The Board of Directors has resolved to issue a total of 178,940 option rights in the first tranche of the plan on 20 November 2026. Of these, 57,238 option rights are issued to the company's CEO and a total of 121,702 option rights to other members of the Management Team and to the VP Commercial North America. Notifications of managers' transactions will be published separately as required by the Market Abuse Regulation.

Dilution

The shares to be subscribed for on the basis of the option rights issued under the stock option plan 2/2026 correspond to a total of no more than approximately 2.4 percent of all shares and votes of the company after possible share subscriptions, if new shares are issued in connection with the subscription. As a result of share subscriptions made with the option rights, the number of the company's shares may increase by a total of no more than 750,850 shares, if new shares are issued in connection with the subscription. The 178,940 option rights of the first tranche correspond to approximately 0.6 percent of all shares and votes of the company after possible share subscriptions.

In the same connection, the Board of Directors has resolved that the aggregate maximum number of shares to be issued under all of the company's stock option plans shall not exceed 10 percent of the number of the company's outstanding shares and that this limit shall be tested prior to each issuance of option rights. The aggregate of the maximum number under the stock option plan 2/2026 and the option rights outstanding under the previous plans currently corresponds to approximately 7.6 percent of the number of the company's shares. Option rights remaining unallocated under the company's previous stock option plans will not be issued, as the authorizations on which they were based have expired.

Subscription price

The subscription price for shares to be subscribed for with the option rights of each tranche is the volume-weighted average price of the company's share on Nasdaq First North Growth Market Finland during the 30 calendar days preceding the date of issuance of the tranche, without discount. Notwithstanding the foregoing, for option rights granted in the 2026 tranche, the averaging period is thirty (30) calendar days ending on 18 November 2026 (from 20 October 2026 to 18 November 2026, both days included), and the subscription price so determined, rounded to the nearest cent, is EUR 5.13 per share. The subscription price of the stock options for a participant residing in the United States shall be at least the fair market value of the company's shares on the date of issuance of the option rights, and the fair market value of the company's shares shall be at least the closing price of the company's shares on the date of issuance or on the trading day preceding the date of issuance, as determined by the Board of Directors. For option rights granted under the 2026 tranche, the subscription price for a participant residing in the United States is EUR 5.13 per share, which is higher than the closing price of EUR 5.04 on the day preceding the date of issuance. The subscription price for shares shall be recorded in the company's reserve for invested unrestricted equity.

Vesting conditions

The vesting of the option rights of the CEO and the members of the Management Team in the first tranche is linked to four company milestones, each of which carries equal weight and the fulfilment of each of which entitles to 25 percent of the option rights issued in the tranche. The milestones relate to the final investment decision on the Factory 02 production facility and the binding arrangement of the financing for phases 1-2 of the facility; the achievement of the target volume of binding Solein® supply agreements; and the achievement of the revenue target and the Solein sales margin set by the company following the acceptance of the Factory 02 production facility.

For each later tranche, the Board of Directors sets the milestone conditions in the applicable stock option agreement on that tranche's date of grant within the framework of the stock option plan 2/2026. Such company milestones shall be equally weighted, binary and objectively measurable as well as certified in accordance with the stock option plan 2/2026.

The milestones are set on a one-off basis and will not be amended or reset. Their fulfilment is determined on the basis of the company's audited consolidated financial statements and/or a minuted resolution of the Board of Directors, and a milestone that has not been met lapses. The vesting period ends no later than four years from the date of issuance of each tranche.

The option rights of other key personnel vest on a time basis over four years in such way that 10 percent of the option rights vest during the first year, 20 percent during the second year, 30 percent during the third year and 40 percent during the fourth year from the date of issuance, as described in more detail in the terms and conditions of the stock option plan and the stock option agreement.

Subscription period

The subscription period for shares under each tranche begins on the later of the following: three years from the date of grant of the tranche or the date on which the Board of Directors has determined the outcome of the milestones applicable to the tranche, however, not earlier than after the registration of the stock option plan with the Finnish Trade Register. Vested shares may be subscribed for twice a year, during a period of ten business days commencing on the business day following the publication of the company's financial statements release and half-year report, unless otherwise resolved by the company. The subscription period for each tranche ends on the later of the following: 31 December 2032 or 24 months from the commencement of the subscription period of the tranche.

Shareholding, transfer restrictions and other terms

The CEO is expected to accumulate and retain company shares in an amount corresponding in value to two times the annual base salary, and the other members of the Management Team in an amount corresponding to one annual base salary. The shareholding is accumulated by retaining at least 50 percent of the net proceeds after taxes from each exercise of option rights in company shares until the required level has been reached. The accumulation period is five years from the commencement of the participant's first subscription period.

Subject to certain exceptions, if the employment or service relationship of the holder of an option right with the company terminates, the holder shall forfeit their unvested option rights. The option rights are not assignable, pledgeable or otherwise transferable to third parties. However, the company's Board of Directors may approve arrangements whereby a participant sells their option rights to a liquidity provider designated by the Board of Directors during the term of the stock option plan, in which case such liquidity provider has the right to subscribe for the company's shares during the subscription period under the stock option plan.

The stock option plan 2/2026 does not affect the company's previous stock option plans 2020A, 2020B, 2020B II, 2/2024, 1/2025-H and 1/2026, and the option rights issued under them remain valid in accordance with their terms and conditions.

Theoretical market value of the option rights

The theoretical market value of one option right is approximately EUR 3.2. The total theoretical market value of the option rights issued in the first tranche is approximately EUR 0.57 million and that of the maximum number under the plan approximately EUR 2.4 million. The theoretical market value of the option rights has been calculated based on the Black-Scholes option pricing model taking into account the subscription price of the option right and the following assumptions:

Share price on the valuation date: EUR 5.28 (closing price of Solar Foods Oyj on Nasdaq First North Growth Market Finland on 10 November 2026);

Subscription price: EUR 5.13 per share;

Risk-free interest rate: 3.425% (yield on the Finnish government benchmark bond for the period corresponding to the expected term of the option right);

Dividend yield: 0% (the company does not distribute dividends);

Volatility: 69.12% annualized (balanced average of the company's own share price history since listing and the median five-year volatility of an international peer group);

Expected term of the option right: approximately 5.0 years;

Valuation date: 10 November 2026.

The value of the option rights of later tranches under the plan will be determined using assumptions as at the date of issuance of each tranche.

Solar Foods Oyj

Further information:

CFO Ilkka Saura, ilkka.saura@solarfoods.com, tel. 010 579 3289

Certified Adviser

DNB Carnegie Investment Bank AB (publ)

About Solar Foods

Solar Foods produces Solein®, a protein created using carbon dioxide and electricity. This innovative production method is independent of weather and climate conditions, eliminating the need for traditional agriculture. Founded in Finland in 2017, Solar Foods is listed on the Nasdaq First North Growth Market Finland. Learn more at solarfoods.com and investors.solarfoods.com.

Appendices: Appendix - Terms and conditions of stock option plan 2/2026