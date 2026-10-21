Husqvarna AB: Interim Report January - September 2026

Consistent strategy execution in a continued challenging market

Third quarter 2026

• Net sales decreased organically by 5%.

• Net sales decreased by 2% to SEK 9,012m (9,204), and included a positive impact of 3% from changes in exchange rates.

• Operating income amounted to SEK -334m (141) and the operating margin was -3.7% (1.5).

• Items affecting comparability (IAC) amounted to SEK -88m. These were primarily related to the execution of cost-saving initiatives.

• Excluding IAC, operating income amounted to SEK -246m (140), and the operating margin was -2.7% (1.5).

• Earnings per share (EPS) after dilution amounted to SEK -0.70 (-0.02) and EPS excluding IAC and after dilution amounted to SEK -0.58 (-0.02).

• Free operating cash flow was SEK 2,422m (2,423).

• Net debt was SEK 9.4bn (9.9).

January - September 2026

• Net sales decreased organically by 2%.

• Net sales decreased by 5% to SEK 37,356m (39,184), and included an impact of -3% from changes in exchange rates.

• Operating income amounted to SEK 2,977m (3,735) and the operating margin was 8.0% (9.5).

• Items affecting comparability (IAC) amounted to SEK -445m. These were primarily related to the execution of cost-saving initiatives.

• Excluding IAC, operating income amounted to SEK 3,421m (3,742), and the operating margin was 9.2% (9.5).

• IEEPA-related tariff refunds of SEK 240m were recognized in COGS during the second quarter.

• Earnings per share (EPS) after dilution amounted to SEK 3.14 (4.43) and EPS excluding IAC and after dilution amounted to SEK 3.74 (4.44).

• Free operating cash flow was SEK 4,891m (4,743).

CEO Comment

We are making solid progress on our strategic priorities. Our cost savings program remains on track, recent product launches are receiving encouraging customer feedback, and we are broadening our presence across sales channels. Although these measures have not yet fully offset current market headwinds, they reinforce our confidence in the Group's long-term competitiveness and prospects.

Financial performance summary

Net sales were SEK 9,012m (9,204), representing an organic decline of 5% in the quarter, primarily driven by continued weakness in Europe. Organic sales in the Husqvarna Forest & Garden Division declined by 10%, sales in the Husqvarna Construction Division were unchanged, while the Gardena Division delivered solid organic growth of 8%. Performance in the Husqvarna Forest & Garden Division was significantly affected by the widespread drought across large parts of Europe and continued weak consumer demand in key markets, including Germany and France. In contrast, strong growth in the Gardena Division's Watering business highlighted the resilience of our diversified portfolio, gaining market shares in key markets, and the Husqvarna Construction Division has continued good momentum in its aftermarket business. I am also encouraged by continued growth across all three divisions in North America.

Operating income excluding IAC was SEK -246m (140), corresponding to a margin of -2.7% (1.5). The result reflected lower volumes in the Husqvarna Forest & Garden Division, an unfavorable product mix, inventory reductions and cost increases on raw materials and logistics costs. Free operating cash flow was stable at SEK 2,422m (2,423), as lower operating income was offset by changes in working capital, primarily driven by reduced inventories. We further strengthened the balance sheet, reducing net debt to SEK 9.4bn (9.9).

Executing on cost savings while navigating cost headwinds

Our transformative cost savings program remains on track to deliver SEK 3bn in gross savings by the end of 2028. Year-to-date savings reached approximately SEK 935m, including around SEK 305m in the third quarter, driven mainly by sourcing activities and personnel reductions. However, lower volumes, inventory reductions and cost headwinds continue to weigh on profitability. We are responding with targeted price increases, supply chain actions and product cost optimization, which will partly offset these pressures, although near-term headwinds are expected to remain.

We are advancing our asset-light strategy through further outsourcing initiatives. We will transfer production of selected Husqvarna-branded battery handheld products from Europe to Asia, using both our own facilities and external partners to enhance efficiency and competitiveness.

In addition, the ongoing discontinuation of the stone diamond tool business in the Construction Division, the phase-out of our Brastad component factory in the Husqvarna Forest & Garden Division and relocation of selected activities within Gardena's European manufacturing network are progressing according to plan.

Unlocking the next phase of robotics growth

Our robotic lawn mowing business faced a difficult quarter, with adverse weather, competitive headwinds, and elevated channel partner inventories in Europe constraining demand for Husqvarna- and Gardena-branded products. Although recent performance has fallen short of expectations, we remain the clear market leader and we are confident in our strategy and longer-term development.

The strategic review of the Powered Garden BPU in the Gardena Division is ongoing and we aim to provide an update in the beginning of next year. Our priorities in the Husqvarna Forest & Garden Residential Robotics BPU include expanding our retail footprint and product range across price points and channels, strengthening the robotics organization and development model.

During the quarter, the US became the largest market in terms of sales for our Professional Robotics BPU, driven mainly by continued growth in the golf segment. Upcoming product launches and broader US distribution are expected to further strengthen our competitive position next season. We are also encouraged to be the first robotics company to receive conditional approval from the Federal Communications Commission (FCC) for foreign-produced advanced robotic devices in the US market.

Building a stronger, more competitive Husqvarna Group

We are accelerating change across the Group to create a leaner, more agile and asset-light organization. By challenging established ways of working, simplifying operations and acting decisively, we are strengthening competitiveness and profitability in the longer-term. Significant work remains, but I am confident we are moving in the right direction.

When consumer sentiment recovers, particularly in Europe, we will be well positioned to capture growth and improve earnings.

Glen Instone, CEO

Webcast presentation and telephone conference

A webcast presentation of the Q3 report hosted by Glen Instone, CEO and Patrik Johnson, CFO will be held at 9:00 CEST on Oct 21, 2026.

To view the presentation, please use this link .

The dial-in to the telephone conference (to ask questions):

+46 (0) 8 505 100 31 (Sweden) or +44 203 059 58 63 (UK)

Contact

Emelie Alm, Vice President, Investor Relations

+46 70 514 64 14

Husqvarna AB (publ), P.O. Box 7454, SE-103 92 Stockholm

Hälsingegatan 49, +46 8 738 90 00, www.husqvarnagroup.com

Reg. Nr: 556000-5331

Nasdaq Stockholm: HUSQ A, HUSQ B

This report contains insider information that Husqvarna AB is required to disclose under the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the contact person set out above, at 07:00 CEST on Oct 21, 2026.

Factors affecting forward-looking statements



This report contains some forward-looking statements. These statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that may give rise to major deviations in the result due to several aspects. These aspects include, among other things: consumer demand and market conditions in the geographical areas and lines of business in which Husqvarna operates, the effects of currency fluctuations, downward pressure on prices due to competition, success in developing new products, outcome of product responsibility litigation and progress in terms of reaching the goals set for productivity and efficient use of capital.