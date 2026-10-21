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WKN: 863784 | ISIN: SE0000113250 | Ticker-Symbol: SKNB
Tradegate
21.10.26 | 10:02
24,250 Euro
+0,12 % +0,030
Branche
Bau/Infrastruktur
Aktienmarkt
Europa 600
Schweden 30
1-Jahres-Chart
SKANSKA AB Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
SKANSKA AB 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
24,26024,27010:44
24,26024,27010:44
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
21.10.2026 07:30 Uhr
48 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
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Skanska AB: Skanska to construct a new waterfront connection in New York, USA, for USD 163M, about SEK 1.5 billion

Skanska has signed a contract with the New York City Department of Design and Construction to construct a new waterfront connection in New York City, USA. The contract is worth USD 163M, about SEK 1.5 billion, which will be included in the US order bookings for the fourth quarter 2026.

The East Side Greenway 14th Street Connector will provide a safe, accessible, and continuous waterfront connection between East River Park and Captain Patrick J. Brown Walk. The project includes construction of a new esplanade along the East River, featuring a shared pedestrian and bicycle path, improved landscaping, lighting, seating, and other public amenities. This critical infrastructure improvement will enhance connectivity, expand waterfront access, and improve the quality of life for New Yorkers and visitors alike.

The design engagement will soon begin, with the anticipated groundbreaking in early 2028. Completion is targeted for the end of 2030.

For further information please contact:

Chris Mckniff, Communications Director, Skanska USA, tel +1 (347) 409 2719

Andreas Joons, Press Officer, Skanska AB, tel +46 76 870 75 51

Direct line for media, tel +46 (0)10 448 88 99

This and previous releases can also be found at www.skanska.com/group.

Skanska Group uses its knowledge and foresight to shape the way people live, work, and connect. We are one of the world's largest construction and project development companies, with 2025 revenue totaling SEK 179 billion. We operate across select markets in the Nordics, Europe and USA. Together with our customers and the collective expertise of our approximately 25,900 teammates, we create innovative and sustainable solutions that support healthy living beyond our lifetime.

© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
KI-Euphorie kippt - Bei diesen 5 Aktien droht der Crash!
Drei Jahre lang kannten KI-Aktien fast nur eine Richtung: nach oben. Billionenschwere Investitionspläne von Alphabet, Amazon, Meta und Microsoft haben Halbleiter- und Infrastrukturwerte auf immer neue Höhen getrieben. Doch jetzt bekommt die Erfolgsstory gefährliche Risse.

Steigende Anleiherenditen verteuern die Finanzierung, während die gewaltigen KI-Ausgaben zunehmend nicht mehr aus den laufenden Cashflows bezahlt werden können. Gleichzeitig zeigen günstigere chinesische Modelle, dass leistungsfähige KI womöglich mit deutlich weniger Rechenleistung auskommt. Damit wächst die Gefahr, dass heute für Milliarden errichtete Kapazitäten morgen nicht die erhofften Renditen liefern.

Für Anleger könnte das zum Problem werden. Denn treffen steigende Finanzierungskosten auf Überkapazitäten und enttäuschende Cashflows, geraten gerade hoch bewertete KI-Profiteure schnell unter Druck. Aus den größten Gewinnern der vergangenen Jahre könnten so die größten Verlierer der nächsten Korrektur werden.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport zeigen wir 5 Aktien, bei denen das Chance-Risiko-Verhältnis jetzt besonders gefährlich erscheint – und bei denen Anleger genauer hinschauen sollten.

Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern – bevor die KI-Euphorie ihren nächsten Realitätstest erlebt!
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