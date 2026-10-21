The rise of the fit-cation: ATHX Games and adidas open their first Hybrid Hotel

As millions of British travellers head abroad this winter, new research reveals almost one in four are now building their holidays around fitness events. Tapping into the fit-cation, ATHX and adidas are opening their first pop-up hybrid hotel in Lisbon to create an immersive athlete experience for the 2026 World Finals.

LONDON, Oct. 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Fitness is increasingly influencing how people choose to travel, with new research from ATHX Games revealing that 23% of people would choose a fitness event first and build a holiday around it. A third (33%) of respondents consider fitness challenges a must-have when choosing a holiday destination and over a fifth (21%) would travel internationally to do so.

A further 14% would choose a destination specifically because a fitness event was taking place there, highlighting the appeal of holidays built around physical challenges.

Reflecting this appetite for combining travel with fitness, ATHX Games with its partner, adidas, is opening the doors to its first ATHX Hybrid Hotel at Locke de Santa Joana in Lisbon this November, creating a dedicated home for athletes travelling to compete in the 2026 ATHX World Finals.

For ATHX, the Hybrid Hotel pop up brings the fit-cation trend to life. More than providing somewhere to stay between competitions, the hotel will create an immersive experience around the World Finals, bringing together athletes from different countries to train, prepare, recover, rest and connect throughout the event.

Mark Hartnett-Morgan, Co-founder of ATHX Games, said: "The ATHX Hybrid Hotel is about creating an experience that goes beyond the competition itself. For many of our athletes, travelling to Lisbon is about more than taking on a physical challenge. It's about being part of something bigger, meeting people who share their passion and making memories along the way. We want the hotel to feel like a home for the ATHX community throughout the World Finals."

The Hybrid Hotel experience begins at the lobby entrance, where a giant adidas x ATHX logo featuring Portuguese-inspired tiles sets the scene. Competitors snap a photo for the growing Polaroid wall to document their fit-cation before heading to their personalised rooms to find a surprise gift and ATHX Score Cards to track their World Finals progress.

Designed to unite the ATHX Games community, the Social Room lets athletes watch live event screenings, attend expert talks on performance and mindset, and pin their hometowns on a magnetic world map.

Nutritional needs are met through personalised performance menus and daily rotating breakfast shakes, while room fridges are stocked with CELSIUS energy drinks. For gear, athletes can visit a showroom-style adidas space to create unique custom designs.

Competitors receive free access to the Hybrid Hotel gym, co-owned by strength equipment partner BLK BOX, which also supplies the competition floor. Additionally, BLK BOX will host an ATHX training session at Academia, Lisbon, allowing athletes to prepare on the exact kit they will compete on.

A mobile sauna and cold plunge offer a social recovery experience. Athletes can also unwind with guided meditations or visit two dedicated recovery lounges outfitted with Hyperice gear and professional massage therapists. The immersive weekend concludes with a final get-together to celebrate the community's achievements.

The Hybrid Hotel reflects ATHX Games' ambition to redefine fitness competitions by prioritising rest, recovery, and connection. By extending the experience beyond the competition floor, the World Finals turn Lisbon into a vibrant global meeting point for the ATHX community.

Available from November 26-30, to book your spot visit: https://fixr.co/event/hybrid-hotel-lisbon-2026-tickets-826182434?lang=en-US







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