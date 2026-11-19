ATHX Games reveals Winning isn't everything: Just 2% of Brits say it's their biggest motivation for entering a fitness competition

New research reveals more than half of Brits want to challenge themselves and improve their fitness, as a new generation of everyday athletes takes competition to the world stage.

LONDON, Nov. 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Winning might be the ultimate goal in traditional sport, but for Brits considering entering a fitness competition, it's far from the biggest motivation. New research reveals that just 2% say winning is their most important reason to compete, while more than half (52%) say they want to challenge themselves and an equal proportion want to improve their fitness.

The findings, commissioned by ATHX Games, point to a broader shift in how people view competitive fitness. It's not that people don't want to compete, but that success is increasingly about more than the final result. From personal achievement and testing physical ability to qualifying for major events, the motivation is as much about the personal growth as the podium.

And it's not just younger generations embracing the challenge. While only a third (33%) of 18-24-year-olds say challenging themselves would motivate them to enter a fitness competition, this rises to 57% among those aged 65 and over. Among 25-34-year-olds, improving general fitness is the biggest motivation, cited by 58%.

For Rebecca and Helen, aged 56 and 57, that ambition has taken them all the way to qualifying for the ATHX World Finals in Lisbon this November.

"When we entered our first-ever ATHX competition in Birmingham, we never imagined we'd qualify for the World Finals in Lisbon! At 56 and 57, this means so much more to us than competing on a bigger stage. It's about challenging ourselves, discovering what we're capable of and proving that getting older doesn't mean lowering our ambitions."

Their experience reflects a wider finding: almost a third (32%) of people say having a specific competitive event in the calendar to train towards helps keep them motivated to work out regularly, while more than a third (36%) agree that fitness competitions actively encourage healthy long-term fitness habits.

The perception that fitness competitions are reserved for elite athletes also appears to be changing. Just 13% of people view these events as being mainly for elite or highly trained athletes, suggesting an opportunity to bring more people into competitive sport.

Mark Hartnett-Morgan, co-founder and CEO of ATHX Games, said:

"The research shows people want to test themselves and find out what is possible, proving winning isn't the only measure of success. For many, getting to the start line or achieving a personal best is an incredible achievement. That's what makes competitive fitness so powerful. It gives people something to aim for, whatever their starting point. It's about leaving your comfort zone and proving to yourself what you're capable of."

The research also reveals regional differences in attitudes towards competition. People in Northern Ireland (67%) and the South West (64%) are most motivated by challenging themselves, while winning is a particularly low priority in Wales (5%), Scotland (8%) and the North East (8%). The East Midlands leads in viewing fitness competitions as a way to encourage healthy long-term habits, with 41% agreeing.

The findings come as ATHX Games prepares to bring athletes from across the world together for its inaugural World Finals in Lisbon, Portugal, from 27-29 November. The event will see competitors go head-to-head on an international stage, celebrating both elite performance and the everyday athletes to achieve something they never thought possible.

For more information on upcoming events and how to start your own fitness journey, visit https://athxgames.com/.

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