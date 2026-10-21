Getinge AB: Getinge Interim Report July-September 2026: Increased profitability, strong cash flow and higher customer satisfaction

Press release

Gothenburg, Sweden on October 21, 2026

"We delivered organic growth both in order intake and in sales during the quarter, at the same time we increased profitability and generated strong cash flow." says Mattias Perjos, President & CEO of Getinge.

Sales growth was primarily driven by Acute Care Therapies while Surgical Workflows contributed with a stable order intake, mainly within operating room equipment.

The situation for Life Science remains mixed - the high-margin Sterile Transfer category performed strongly, while the project-based and capital-intensive product category of WIS, which includes washer-disinfectors, was impacted by the persistently low level of investment activity in the pharma segment," says Mattias Perjos, President & CEO of Getinge.

The adjusted EBITA margin strengthened sharply, rising to 15.1%, and was positively impacted by tariff refunds of SEK 45 M and year-on-year currency effects of approximately SEK 36 M. Even excluding these factors, the margin improved by more than 1 percentage point to 14.3%, which reflects the sustained positive underlying performance of the operations.

"The improvement was driven by a favorable mix, price discipline and productivity improvements. Improved profitability, together with a positive development in working capital, contributed to strong cash flow," says Perjos.

In the latter part of the quarter Getinge initiated the launch of Cardiohelp II - the medtech company's next generation ECLS therapy platform - in CE countries and Hong Kong. Customer feedback has been positive.

"We also received 510(k) clearance for a new Edi catheter, which can be used together with our ventilators to support breathing for premature infants weighing as little as 500-1000 grams," tells Perjos. "It is increasingly important for us as a trusted partner in healthcare to show how our solutions can help increase productivity."

During the quarter, Torin Plan Optimizer launched, an AI-powered system designed to manage resources more efficiently and make surgical workflows more predictable during surgeries.

"Getinge's greatest strength lies in the work my colleagues around the world do every day in close collaboration with our customers. Against the backdrop of an uncertain global environment, I am therefore particularly pleased that we have achieved all-time highs in both customer satisfaction and employee engagement. At the same time, our ongoing dialogue with customers supports our decision to maintain our outlook for organic net sales growth of 3-5% for the full year 2026," concludes Perjos.

July-September 2026 in brief

Net sales increased organically by 2.1% (9.5) and the order intake rose by 2.6% organically (4.7)

Adjusted gross profit amounted to SEK 4,343 M (4,051) and the margin was 51.4% (49.2)

Adjusted EBITA was SEK 1,278 M (1,079) and the margin 15.1% (13.1)

Adjusted earnings per share amounted to SEK 3.10 (2.42)

Free cash flow amounted to SEK 1,302 M (793)

Phone Conference

A conference call will be held on October 21, at 10.00-11.00 a.m. CEST hosted by Mattias Perjos, President & CEO, and Agneta Palmér, CFO.

To participate via teleconference, please register via this link. After registration, you will be provided with telephone numbers and a conference ID to access the conference. You can ask questions verbally via the telephone conference.

During the conference call a presentation will be held. To access the presentation through webcast, please use this link. A recorded version can be accessed here for 3 years.

Contact information:

David Kördel, Head of Investor Relations

Phone: +46(0)10 335 0077

E-mail: david.kordel@getinge.com



This information is such that Getinge AB is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation and the Swedish Securities Market Act. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person set out above, on October 21, 2026, at 08.00 CEST.

About Getinge

With a firm belief that every person and community should have access to the best possible care, Getinge provides hospitals and life science institutions with products and solutions that aim to improve clinical results and optimize workflows. The offering includes products and solutions for intensive care, cardiovascular procedures, operating rooms, sterile reprocessing and life science. Getinge employs approximately 12,000 people worldwide and the products are sold in more than 135 countries.