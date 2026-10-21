MAG Interactive AB: MAG Interactive AB (publ) publishes Interim and Year-End Report September - August 2025/2026

MAG Interactive generated 64 MSEK in net sales, a decrease of 17% compared to Q4 last year. ARPDAU for the full year increased by 21% thanks to an improved live operations experience.

Summary of the period June - August 2026:

The Group's net sales for the quarter were 63,583 KSEK (76,817 KSEK), a decrease of 17%

EBITDA for the quarter was 18,737 KSEK (5,054 KSEK), an increase of 13,683 KSEK

The Group's game contribution for the quarter was 42,050 KSEK (31,031 KSEK), an increase of 36%

Average revenue per daily active user (ARPDAU) for the quarter was 9.1 US cents (9.5 US cents), a decrease of 5%

Earnings per share during the quarter were 0.10 SEK/share (-0.31 SEK/share)

Adjusted earnings per share during the quarter were 0.10 SEK/share (-0.31 SEK/share)

The cost of user acquisition for the quarter was 12,973 KSEK (34,354 KSEK)

Comment from the CEO in summary



"Net sales for the full year were 264 MSEK, a decrease of 4% compared to the previous financial year, with an EBIT of 1 MSEK against a loss of 11 MSEK. EBITDA was 63 MSEK, an increase of 26%, and we generated an EBITDA-margin of 24% compared to 18% last year.



"Portfolio average revenue per daily active user (ARPDAU) for the full year was 9.0 US cents against 7.5 last year, an increase of 21% and the highest of any year in our history. The main driver behind this improvement is the increased focus on a richer live operations experience, including side cores, that run across several of our games.

"In the fourth quarter, net sales were 64 MSEK, down 17% compared to the same quarter last year, with an EBIT of 3 MSEK against a loss of 10 MSEK. Both the revenue development and the improved result were impacted by the lower level of user acquisition (UA) investment during the quarter. We invested 13 MSEK in UA, compared with 34 MSEK a year ago. The lower spend contributed positively to the result, while also having a negative impact on revenue.



"Everything we build is aimed at one thing: a more competitive portfolio. Our games have always been well made. What our new technical platform and our shared playbook of features add is competitiveness in how we operate them; more of what works, in more of our games, faster.



"In our last report, we wrote that while testing five to six concepts per year would once have been a high pace for a company of our size, we now saw a realistic path towards testing a similar number every quarter. In the fourth quarter, we had six new games in testing: two trivia titles and four word games, each with its own app store presence and live player data analysis.



"We enter the new financial year with a product pipeline and a rate of new game testing we have not had before, a technical platform and a set of playbook features that make every game we operate more competitive, and a portfolio of live games that funds the new development. Our work this year will be focused on transforming the strong momentum we have in product development into increased UA volumes and revenue growth. The opportunity ahead of us is great, and we feel well positioned to take advantage of the speed that AI enables in both product development and marketing.



"Thanks to our shareholders for taking part in our journey and to everyone at MAG for the dedication and creativity that made this year's progress possible," says Daniel Hasselberg, CEO of MAG Interactive.



Summary of the period September 2025 - August 2026 (12 months):

The Group's Net sales for the period were 263,903 KSEK (275,816 KSEK), a decrease of 4%

EBITDA for the period was 62,669 KSEK (49,786 KSEK), an increase of 12,883 KSEK

The Group's game contribution for the period was 163,790 KSEK (163,118 KSEK), an increase of 0.4%

Average revenue per daily active user (ARPDAU) for the period was 9.0 US cents (7.5 US cents), an increase of 21%

Earnings per share during the period were 0.04 SEK/share (-0.36 SEK/share)

Adjusted earnings per share during the period were -0.02 SEK/share (-0.21 SEK/share)

The cost of user acquisition for the period was 64,411 KSEK (72,220 KSEK)

Presentation & Report

On October 21, 2026 at 10:00 CEST, CEO Daniel Hasselberg and CFO Magnus Wiklander will present the Interim Report live on Twitch. The presentation is held in English. Link to the Twitch feed www.twitch.com/maginteractive Daniel Hasselberg will also take questions on the social media platforms X and Bluesky during the course of the day, write on X to @d_hasselberg or @maginteractive, or to @mag-official on Bluesky. For more information and to read the full report please visit https://www.maginteractive.com/investors/investor-relations/reports/

For additional information, please contact:

Daniel Hasselberg / CEO / +46 (0)8 644 35 40 / daniel@maginteractive.se

Magnus Wiklander / CFO / +46 (0)8 644 35 40 / magnus.wiklander@maginteractive.se

About MAG Interactive

MAG Interactive is a leading mobile game developer focused on casual social games. With passionate, creative teams and a data-driven business model, MAG delivers world-class gaming experiences to millions of players worldwide. MAG specializes in word games and trivia, with a portfolio of titles including QuizDuel, Crozzle, Wordzee, Word Bubbles, Word Mansion, Tile Mansion, Ruzzle, Word Domination and WordBrain, that have been downloaded over 350 million times. MAG has studios in Stockholm and Brighton and was listed in 2017 on the Nasdaq First North Premier Growth Market with the ticker MAGI. FNCA Sweden AB is appointed Certified Advisor to MAG Interactive. For more information visit www.maginteractive.com

This information is information that MAG Interactive is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out above, at 2026-10-21 08:00 CEST.